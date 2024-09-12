The offer is for Disney Plus's Standard with Ads price option, which normally costs £4.99 a month – meaning you're saving £9 (or 60%) on this huge hub of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Star content.

This autumn, Disney Plus also happens to be releasing a ton of new releases, like Disney's newest addition to the MCU Agatha All Along (out 19th September) and the return of beloved children's series Wizards of Waverley Place (30th October).

Not to mention massive blockbusters like Inside Out 2 and the much-anticipated In Vogue: The '90s (13th September).

So, if you're ready for a whole new world of content, and at a cheaper price, here's everything you need to know about the deal.

Get three months Disney Plus for £1.99 a month

What's the new Disney Plus UK deal?

Disney Plus is letting new and returning customers sign up to the streaming platform for £1.99 a month, for three months.

For this price, you will get access to Disney Plus Standard with Ads subscription, which normally costs £4.99 a month.

How long does the Disney Plus £1.99 offer last?

This offer will be available from Thursday 12th September to Friday 27th September.

Remember that there is no Disney Plus free trial, so your three month deal will start from the date you sign up – if you wait until the 25th you'll be able to use the saving over the Christmas period.

Once the three months are up, your subscription will automatically renew at £4.99 a month.

How to get the Disney Plus £1.99 a month deal

To get your three months of Disney Plus for £1.99, simply head over to Disney Plus and select 'sign up'. Then, when picking your subscription plan, make sure you select the 'Standard with Ads' tier. For more information on what this gets you, here's the Disney Plus ad tier explained.

