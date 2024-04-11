Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (Justified: City Primeval) and Aaron Moten (Emancipation) lead the cast, playing three starkly different individuals who cross paths in the dangerous wasteland of a post-apocalyptic America.

With a built-in fan base from the acclaimed Bethesda video games and sci-fi giants Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan at the helm, it's hoped that Fallout could well be the next big thing – here's everything we know about the future of the show.

Will there be a Fallout season 2?

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in Fallout. Amazon Studios

Prime Video is yet to confirm whether there will be a second season of Fallout, but the creatives behind the series have made no secret of their hopes to make more.

Executive producer Graham Wagner told Collider: "[When] we wrapped season 1, we started working on season 2 in the hopes of there being interest in that from Amazon, and in the hopes of shrinking that gap [between release dates] – because leaving people on a cliffhanger for two years is a bizarre impulse."

One promising sign came just prior to the launch of season 1, when the state of California issued a $25 million tax credit to Amazon MGM Studios, which suggested that production was primed and ready should there be a green light.

No doubt Prime Video will be monitoring the performance of Fallout very closely in the weeks ahead – expect the commissioners there to come to a verdict on the high-profile project sooner rather than later.

We'll update this page as more news comes in.

What could happen in a potential Fallout season 2?

As you'd expect, no potential plot details for Fallout season 2 have been made public at this time, but fans will be theorising wildly on social media after that inevitable cliffhanger ending.

Who could star in a potential Fallout season 2?

Aaron Moten (Maximus) in Fallout. Amazon Studios

It is yet to be confirmed who would return for a potential Fallout season 2, but we'd expect series leads Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten to feature in some capacity.

The cast of Fallout season 1 also included:

Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean

Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane

Mike Doyle as Mr Spencer

Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean

Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus

Cherien Dabis as Birdie

Dale Dickey as Ma June

Matty Cardarople as Huey

Sarita Choudhury as Moldaver

Michael Emerson as Wilzig

Leslie Uggams as Betty

Chris Parnell as Ben

Frances Turner as Barb

Dave Register as Chet

Zach Cherry as Woody Thomas

Rodrigo Luzzi as Reg McPhee

Annabel O'Hagan as Steph

Matt Berry as Mr Handy

Is there a Fallout season 2 trailer?

Alas, there's no footage to share at this time – but we'll update this page if anything new appears.

Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video from Thursday 11th April 2024.

