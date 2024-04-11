Will there be a Fallout season 2? Speculation on Prime Video series
Everything we've heard so far about the show's potential future.
With all eight episodes dropping at once, it won't be long before the most passionate Fallout fans have binged through the first season of the new sci-fi drama on Prime Video.
Then, the conversation naturally starts to shift towards whether there will be more episodes of the highly ambitious video game adaptation, which comes with a hefty price tag of $153 million.
Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (Justified: City Primeval) and Aaron Moten (Emancipation) lead the cast, playing three starkly different individuals who cross paths in the dangerous wasteland of a post-apocalyptic America.
With a built-in fan base from the acclaimed Bethesda video games and sci-fi giants Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan at the helm, it's hoped that Fallout could well be the next big thing – here's everything we know about the future of the show.
Will there be a Fallout season 2?
Prime Video is yet to confirm whether there will be a second season of Fallout, but the creatives behind the series have made no secret of their hopes to make more.
More like this
Executive producer Graham Wagner told Collider: "[When] we wrapped season 1, we started working on season 2 in the hopes of there being interest in that from Amazon, and in the hopes of shrinking that gap [between release dates] – because leaving people on a cliffhanger for two years is a bizarre impulse."
One promising sign came just prior to the launch of season 1, when the state of California issued a $25 million tax credit to Amazon MGM Studios, which suggested that production was primed and ready should there be a green light.
No doubt Prime Video will be monitoring the performance of Fallout very closely in the weeks ahead – expect the commissioners there to come to a verdict on the high-profile project sooner rather than later.
We'll update this page as more news comes in.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What could happen in a potential Fallout season 2?
As you'd expect, no potential plot details for Fallout season 2 have been made public at this time, but fans will be theorising wildly on social media after that inevitable cliffhanger ending.
Who could star in a potential Fallout season 2?
It is yet to be confirmed who would return for a potential Fallout season 2, but we'd expect series leads Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten to feature in some capacity.
The cast of Fallout season 1 also included:
- Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean
- Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane
- Mike Doyle as Mr Spencer
- Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean
- Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus
- Cherien Dabis as Birdie
- Dale Dickey as Ma June
- Matty Cardarople as Huey
- Sarita Choudhury as Moldaver
- Michael Emerson as Wilzig
- Leslie Uggams as Betty
- Chris Parnell as Ben
- Frances Turner as Barb
- Dave Register as Chet
- Zach Cherry as Woody Thomas
- Rodrigo Luzzi as Reg McPhee
- Annabel O'Hagan as Steph
- Matt Berry as Mr Handy
Is there a Fallout season 2 trailer?
Alas, there's no footage to share at this time – but we'll update this page if anything new appears.
Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video from Thursday 11th April 2024. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.