Fallout soundtrack: All the songs in Prime Video series
Everything you need to know about the music that makes the wasteland.
It's been a long time coming but thankfully the Fallout TV series has not disappointed!
Premiering to rave reviews, the video game adaptation has gone the way of The Last of Us in breaking the 'curse' that has plagued adaptations for so long.
Ella Purnell stars as Lucy MacLean in the epic series, an optimistic and slightly naive vault-dweller living in a world decimated by an apocalyptic event. She makes her way up the surface, but what she finds in the wasteland is beyond her nightmares.
The series has already been renewed for a second instalment with fan theories about what could happen going wild. But before we get to enjoy that, it's time to revisit the epic first season – and the songs that brought it to life.
Read on for everything you need to know about the Fallout soundtrack!
More like this
Fallout soundtrack: All the songs in Prime Video series
Episode 1
- Orange Colored Sky – Nat King Cole
- Don't Let the Stars Get In Your Eyes – Perry Como
- Who Do You Suppose – Connie Conway
- Some Enchanted Evening – The Castells
- So Doggone Lonesome – Johnny Cash (feat The Tennessee Two)
- All Over Again – Johnny Cash
- Brighter Side – Connie Conway
- Crawl Out Through the Fallout – Sheldon Allman
Episode 2
- Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall – The Ink Spots & Ella Fitzgerald
- Don't Fence Me In – Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters
- It's a Man – Betty Hutton
- I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire – The Ink Spots
Episode 3
- Maybe – The Ink Spots
- So Doggone Lonesome – Johnny Cash (feat The Tennessee Two)
- We'll Meet Again – The Ink Spots
- Tweedle Dee – Lavern Baker
- In the Mood – Glenn Miller
- Act Naturally – Buck Owens
Episode 4
- Let's Go Sunning – Jack Shaindlin
- It Ain't the Meat – The Swallows
- Journey Into Melody – Sam Fonteyn
- I Can Dream, Can’t I? – The Andrews Sisters
Episode 5
- Henry – The Jet-Tones
- Robin in the Pine – Bonnie Guitar
- Ladyfingers – Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass
- What a Difference a Day Made – Dinah Washington
- It’s Just a Matter of Time – Brook Benton
Episode 6
- The Theme From A Summer Place – Percy Faith
- Lonely Hours – Gene Armstrong and His Texas Nite Hawks
- Summer in Love – I Marc 4
- Give Me the Simple Life – June Christy
- Skitter Skatter – Metrotones
- I'm Tickled Pink – Jack Shaindlin
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Episode 7
- I'm Tickled Pink – Jack Shaindlin
- Sixteen Tons – Merle Travis
- Only You – The Platters
- What a Difference a Day Made – Dinah Washington
- You're Everything – The Danleers
- From the First Hello to the Last Goodbye – Jane Morgan
Episode 8
- I Don’t Want to See Tomorrow – Nat King Cole
- We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, and Me) – The Ink Spots
Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video now. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.