Ella Purnell stars as Lucy MacLean in the epic series, an optimistic and slightly naive vault-dweller living in a world decimated by an apocalyptic event. She makes her way up the surface, but what she finds in the wasteland is beyond her nightmares.

The series has already been renewed for a second instalment with fan theories about what could happen going wild. But before we get to enjoy that, it's time to revisit the epic first season – and the songs that brought it to life.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Fallout soundtrack!

More like this

Fallout soundtrack: All the songs in Prime Video series

Episode 1

Orange Colored Sky – Nat King Cole

Don't Let the Stars Get In Your Eyes – Perry Como

Who Do You Suppose – Connie Conway

Some Enchanted Evening – The Castells

So Doggone Lonesome – Johnny Cash (feat The Tennessee Two)

All Over Again – Johnny Cash

Brighter Side – Connie Conway

Crawl Out Through the Fallout – Sheldon Allman

Episode 2

Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall – The Ink Spots & Ella Fitzgerald

Don't Fence Me In – Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters

It's a Man – Betty Hutton

I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire – The Ink Spots

Episode 3

Maybe – The Ink Spots

So Doggone Lonesome – Johnny Cash (feat The Tennessee Two)

We'll Meet Again – The Ink Spots

Tweedle Dee – Lavern Baker

In the Mood – Glenn Miller

Act Naturally – Buck Owens

Episode 4

Let's Go Sunning – Jack Shaindlin

It Ain't the Meat – The Swallows

Journey Into Melody – Sam Fonteyn

I Can Dream, Can’t I? – The Andrews Sisters

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean in Fallout. Prime Video

Episode 5

Henry – The Jet-Tones

Robin in the Pine – Bonnie Guitar

Ladyfingers – Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass

What a Difference a Day Made – Dinah Washington

It’s Just a Matter of Time – Brook Benton

Episode 6

The Theme From A Summer Place – Percy Faith

Lonely Hours – Gene Armstrong and His Texas Nite Hawks

Summer in Love – I Marc 4

Give Me the Simple Life – June Christy

Skitter Skatter – Metrotones

I'm Tickled Pink – Jack Shaindlin

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Episode 7

I'm Tickled Pink – Jack Shaindlin

Sixteen Tons – Merle Travis

Only You – The Platters

What a Difference a Day Made – Dinah Washington

You're Everything – The Danleers

From the First Hello to the Last Goodbye – Jane Morgan

Episode 8

I Don’t Want to See Tomorrow – Nat King Cole

We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, and Me) – The Ink Spots

Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video now. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.