Over the course of the series, she'll cross paths with Brotherhood of Steel soldier Maximus (Aaron Moten) and mysterious bounty hunter The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) as she pursues an artefact that could shake up the pecking order in this post-apocalyptic world.

Fans are holding their breath that this can be a rousing success in the vein of HBO's The Last of Us, rather than another dismal live-action translation of a cherished game (historically, a more common occurrence).

Fallout drops all at once this week (Thursday 11th April) on Prime Video for all those binge-watchers out there – here's everything we know about the cast and characters in the new sci-fi drama.

Meet the cast of Fallout

Here are the main cast members in Fallout on Prime Video. Scroll on for more information on each of the stars and their characters.

Ella Purnell plays Lucy MacLean

Aaron Moten plays Maximus

Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul/Cooper Howard

Kyle MacLachlan plays Hank MacLean

Leslie Uggams plays Betty

Zach Cherry plays Woody Thomas

Matt Berry plays Mr Handy

Chris Parnell plays Ben

Matty Cardarople plays Huey

Sarita Choudhury plays Moldaver

Ella Purnell plays Lucy MacLean

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean in Fallout. Prime Video

Who is Lucy? Lucy is a young woman who lives in one of the protective vaults dotted around post-apocalyptic America. In spite of the near-total collapse of society, she maintains a remarkably optimistic attitude to life – that is, until nefarious forces threaten those that she loves the most.

What else has Ella Purnell been in? Purnell recently starred in nightmarish Paramount Plus thriller Yellowjackets and Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie flick Army of the Dead. Earlier gigs include ITV's Belgravia and the Tim Burton-directed Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, as well as voice roles in Arcane, Invincible and Star Trek: Prodigy.

Aaron Moten plays Maximus

Aaron Moten (Maximus) in Fallout. Amazon Studios

Who is Maximus? Maximus is a soldier who fights for a group known as the Brotherhood of Steel, who he sincerely believes can bring order to the wild and unruly wasteland. He'll do anything to help further their goals, but is his devotion misplaced?

What else has Aaron Moten been in? Moten has previously appeared in HBO's The Night Of, Prime Video's Mozart in the Jungle and Netflix's Disjointed. On the big screen, he starred in Mark Wahlberg's Father Stu and Will Smith's Emancipation.

Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul/Cooper Howard

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in Fallout. Amazon Studios

Who is The Ghoul/Cooper Howard? In a previous life, Cooper Howard was an actor and spokesperson for the Vault-Tec company. Hundreds of years later, he stalks the wasteland as a ruthless mercenary – but not without honour.

What else has Walton Goggins been in? Goggins is best known for his acclaimed television roles on crime drama The Shield and Western Justified. He recently returned for the latter's follow-up season City Primeval, and currently voices Cecil on Prime Video animated series Invincible. His film projects include Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Kyle MacLachlan plays Hank MacLean

Kyle MacLachlan (Overseer Hank). Amazon Studios

Who is Hank? Hank is Lucy's father and a so-called 'overseer' – essentially meaning the leader of his vault. This role has been interpreted differently by various individuals in the Fallout universe, with some taking a relaxed, advisory approach and others seizing their chance to wield absolute power.

What else has Kyle MacLachlan been in? MacLachlan is known for his collaborations with director David Lynch, including cult television series Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet and the original screen adaptation of Dune. His other TV credits include Sex and the City, Desperate Housewives and Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, while he also voices Riley's father in Pixar's Inside Out films.

Leslie Uggams plays Betty

Leslie Uggams stars in Fallout. Prime Video

Who is Betty? Little has been released about this character prior to the show's release, although she appears to be a resident of Vault 33.

What else has Leslie Uggams been in? Uggams's career spans decades, with credits including the original 1977 Roots drama, plus more recent hits including Fox's Empire and NBC's New Amsterdam. On the big screen, she recently featured in Academy Award winner American Fiction, and is also known for playing Blind Al in the Deadpool films.

Zach Cherry plays Woody Thomas

Zach Cherry stars in Fallout. Prime Video

Who is Woody? Woody is a resident of Vault 33.

What else has Zach Cherry been in? Cherry is known for playing Dylan in the Apple TV+ thriller Severance and Kevin in HBO comedy-drama Crashing. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has played the small cameo role of Klev in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Shang-Chi. Other big screen projects include Julia Louis-Dreyfus's acclaimed You Hurt My Feelings.

Matt Berry plays Mr Handy

Matt Berry. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Who is Mr Handy? Mr Handy is a robotic assistant typically used by the overseer of a vault to perform helpful tasks and defend attacks from the wasteland.

What else has Matt Berry been in? After rising to fame in the UK through comedy projects like Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, The IT Crowd, Toast of London and Year of the Rabbit, Berry went on to find international success on FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

Chris Parnell plays Ben

Chris Parnell. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

Who is Ben? Little has been revealed about this character ahead of the show's release, but the trailer appeared to show him with a single, large eye – which could possibly be a mutation caused by exposure to radioactive material.

What else has Chris Parnell been in? A big name in US comedy, Parnell's best known TV credits include Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Archer and Rick and Morty, where he voices the ever-hapless Jerry Smith. On the big screen, he is known for the Anchorman and Hotel Transylvania films.

Matty Cardarople plays Huey

Matty Cardarople. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Who is Huey? Details on this character have not been revealed prior to premiere.

What else has Matty Cardarople been in? He played arcade manager Keith in Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things, with later projects including Ryan Reynolds's Free Guy and FX's Reservation Dogs.

Sarita Choudhury plays Moldaver

Sarita Choudhury. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Who is Moldaver? Details on this character have not been revealed prior to premiere.

What else has Sarita Choudhury been in? Choudhury is known for hit thrillers Homeland and Marvel's Jessica Jones, as well as comedy-drama And Just Like That.... She also played Egeria in the two-part The Hunger Games: Mockingjay adaptation and starred opposite Dev Patel in The Green Knight.

Other Fallout guest stars include:

Moisés Arias, Dave Register in Fallout. Amazon Studios

Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane

Mike Doyle as Mr Spencer

Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean

Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus

Cherien Dabis as Birdie

Dale Dickey as Ma June

Michael Emerson as Wilzig

Frances Turner as Barb

Dave Register as Chet

Rodrigo Luzzi as Reg McPhee

Annabel O'Hagan as Steph

Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video from Thursday 11th April 2024. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

