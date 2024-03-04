How to watch David Lynch's Dune (1984) - is it available to stream?
As Dune: Part Two hits cinemas, where can one watch David Lynch's 1984 adaptation of Dune?
As Dune: Part Two finds financial and critical success, the film is not the first to adapt the second half of Frank Herbert's seminal novel Dune.
After an adaptation was in the offing for two decades, in 1984 the visionary director David Lynch delivered his adaptation of Dune.
Critically maligned and a box office bomb, Dune (1984) was not a success at all but since spawned a cult following.
As with all adaptations of the novel, the story follows young Paul Atreides (here played by Kyle MacLachlan) as he ascends to his destiny as the chosen one to save Arrakis from the villainous Baron Harkonnen.
So, where can watch David Lynch's 1984 version of Dune?
Yes, David Lynch's Dune (1984) is available to stream on multiple platforms.
The film is currently available to stream free of charge on Channel 4.
Dune (1984) also is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
Dune (1984) on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD
Dune (1984) is available to purchase on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD via Amazon.
Who starred in David Lynch's Dune (1984)?
The following cast members star in David Lynch's Dune (1984), in alphabetical order.
- Francesca Annis as Lady Jessica
- Leonardo Cimino as The Baron's Doctor
- Brad Dourif as Piter De Vries
- José Ferrer as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV
- Linda Hunt as the Shadout Mapes
- Freddie Jones as Thufir Hawat
- Richard Jordan as Duncan Idaho
- Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides
- Virginia Madsen as Princess Irulan
- Silvana Mangano as Reverend Mother Ramallo
- Everett McGill as Stilgar
- Kenneth McMillan as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen
- Jack Nance as Nefud
- Siân Phillips as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam
- Jürgen Prochnow as Duke Leto Atreides
- Paul Smith as The Beast Rabban
- Patrick Stewart as Gurney Halleck
- Sting as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen
- Dean Stockwell as Doctor Wellington Yueh
- Max von Sydow as Doctor Kynes
- Alicia Roanne Witt as Alia Atreides
- Sean Young as Chani
Kyle MacLachlan, Sean Young, Virginia Madsen, Richard Jordan and Sian Phillips had been due to reprise their roles in a sequel based on the novel Dune Messiah, with Leonardo Cimino being revealed to have been playing the shapeshifter Scytale from the same novel in both films. However, this sequel never materialized due to the first film being a box office bomb.
Dune: Part Two is showing in cinemas now.
