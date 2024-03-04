Critically maligned and a box office bomb, Dune (1984) was not a success at all but since spawned a cult following.

As with all adaptations of the novel, the story follows young Paul Atreides (here played by Kyle MacLachlan) as he ascends to his destiny as the chosen one to save Arrakis from the villainous Baron Harkonnen.

So, where can watch David Lynch's 1984 version of Dune?

How to watch David Lynch's Dune (1984) - is it available to stream?

British actress Francesca Annis on the set of Dune, directed and written by David Lynch. Nancy Moran/Sygma via Getty Images

Yes, David Lynch's Dune (1984) is available to stream on multiple platforms.

The film is currently available to stream free of charge on Channel 4.

Dune (1984) also is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Dune (1984) is available to purchase on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD via Amazon.

Who starred in David Lynch's Dune (1984)?

American actor Kenneth McMillan on the set of Dune directed and written by David Lynch. Nancy Moran/Sygma via Getty Images

The following cast members star in David Lynch's Dune (1984), in alphabetical order.

Francesca Annis as Lady Jessica

Leonardo Cimino as The Baron's Doctor

Brad Dourif as Piter De Vries

José Ferrer as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV

Linda Hunt as the Shadout Mapes

Freddie Jones as Thufir Hawat

Richard Jordan as Duncan Idaho

Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides

Virginia Madsen as Princess Irulan

Silvana Mangano as Reverend Mother Ramallo

Everett McGill as Stilgar

Kenneth McMillan as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Jack Nance as Nefud

Siân Phillips as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam

Jürgen Prochnow as Duke Leto Atreides

Paul Smith as The Beast Rabban

Patrick Stewart as Gurney Halleck

Sting as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Dean Stockwell as Doctor Wellington Yueh

Max von Sydow as Doctor Kynes

Alicia Roanne Witt as Alia Atreides

Sean Young as Chani

Kyle MacLachlan, Sean Young, Virginia Madsen, Richard Jordan and Sian Phillips had been due to reprise their roles in a sequel based on the novel Dune Messiah, with Leonardo Cimino being revealed to have been playing the shapeshifter Scytale from the same novel in both films. However, this sequel never materialized due to the first film being a box office bomb.

