Free Guy 2 release date: Cast, plot and latest news for the possible sequel

It’s not even been a week since Free Guy launched in UK cinemas – but it seems that the Ryan Reynolds video game movie is already on track for a sequel.

The Deadpool star appeared to announce on Twitter that the green light had been given for a follow-up, writing that “after three years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel”.

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021

Given the first film frequently pokes fun at the huge appetite for sequels, it’s perhaps a little ironic that Free Guy looks set to become a franchise – but there is definitely the potential for more stories to be told within the world of Free City.

Read on for everything we know about the possible sequel so far.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Free Guy 2 release date

Despite Ryan Reynolds’ recent Tweet, there has been no official announcement that a sequel is definitely on the cards just yet – so it’s a little early to be predicting release dates at this stage.

It will likely be quite a way off though – with Reynolds hoping to begin filming on Deadpool 3 at some point next year, so we’re likely looking at a gap of a couple of years at least.

Even before Reynolds’ Tweet, the cast and crew appeared to be angling for more stories to be told in the world of Free City, although they said they weren’t sure how likely a follow-up would be.

“I’ve made things that launch franchises and I’ve made things… I’ve made enough things to know that you just don’t know the outcome,” Shawn Levy told RadioTimes.com and other outlets at a press conference to mark the film’s release. “So yeah, we have bandied about and flirted with some ideas.”

Free Guy 2 plot

It remains to be seen exactly what events might unfold in a second film – but it seems that Shawn Levy has already landed on a title.

“I will say that for anyone who’s seen the movie, if we make Free Guy 2 it will be titled Albuquerque Boiled Turkey. And if you’ve seen this movie, you understand that joke. It is 100% Free Guy 2 Albuquerque Boiled Turkey, based on one of seven million improv lines by Taika Waititi!”

As for how the first film sets up a sequel, Free Guy ends with Millie (Jodie Comer) and Antwan (Taika Waititi) reaching a deal that sees the latter agree not to destroy the original game so long as Millie agrees to drop her lawsuit against him and doesn’t stand in the way of the release of a follow-up game.

Millie and Keys then rework the original Free City into a new game called Free Life – which uses several elements from their previous hit game Life Itself – and it becomes a huge success, while Antwan’s Free City follow-up fares far worse.

It seems likely that the second film would be based inside Free Life then – with Antwan perhaps returning as a villain following the failure of his new game.

We’ll keep this page updated as and when more news emerges.

Free Guy 2 cast

Any sequel would be sure to see Reynolds take on the lead role once again, while it seems equally likely that Jodie Comer and Joe Keery would be back as Millie and Keys respectively.

Lil Rel Howery as Buddy and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mouser could also be back, while there’s every chance, Taika Waititi will return as antagonist Antwan.

Reynolds seemed to suggest that the appetite for a sequel was certainly there among the original cast, explaining that, “We all hope that we get to do this again – either in this form as a sequel or something else.”

Of course, you’d imagine that a sequel would introduce a couple of brand new characters to the fold as well, and as soon as we hear any information on that front we’ll let you know.

Free Guy is currently showing in UK cinemas.