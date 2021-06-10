Free Guy release date: latest news on the Ryan Reynolds film

It’s an often-repeated sentiment that video game film adaptations tend to be a little disappointing but Ryan Reynolds is hoping to put that right with his new film Free Guy.

The blockbuster sees the Deadpool star as a non-playable character living in a chaotic open-world video game (think Fortnite or Grand Theft Auto Online) who suddenly finds himself becoming sentient.

The film is one of many to have been pushed back on numerous occasions due to coronavirus restrictions but it now looks on track to arrive on its latest planned release date this summer and, to whet fans’ appetites, a new trailer has now arrived.

Reynolds has previously said Free Guy was his “all time favorite film I’ve ever done” describing it as “just an absolute fastball of joy” – so we can expect big things.

Read on for everything you need to know about Free Guy.

When is Free Guy released in UK cinemas?

Free Guy has been pushed back several times due to the pandemic, but is currently scheduled for release on Friday 13th August 2021, after moving from an earlier date of 21st May 2021.

When that date was announced in March, Ryan Reynolds said in a video, “I know we’ve had a couple of hiccups, but this time it’s 100 per cent locked in.”

Making light of the situation, he then muttered, “unless of course…”

Fingers crossed he was right the first time.

Life’s too short to be a background character. See #FreeGuy only in theaters August 13. pic.twitter.com/rXB5ooLNcK — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) June 10, 2021

Free Guy plot: what is it about?

Free Guy takes place in a fictional video game inspired by the likes of Grand Theft Auto Online and Fortnite, where players run rampant across a large map.

Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, an NPC (non-player character) whose life consists of turning up to his job at the bank and spending the day getting shot at by robbers.

Outside of the game, programmers Milly and Keys insert a new code that allows Guy to gain a deeper awareness of his surroundings.

He becomes involved in a race against time to save the video game in which he lives before it gets shut down forever.

Free Guy cast

Reynolds takes the lead role which consists of his usual brand of quippy high-energy humour, well-trodden ground from the likes of Deadpool, Detective Pikachu and Hobbs & Shaw.

Programmer Milly, also known by her in-game username Molotov Girl, is played by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery portrays her colleague Keys and Jojo Rabbit‘s Taika Waititi stars as their zany boss.

Lil Rey Howery (Get Out), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and supermodel Camille Kostek fill out the supporting cast.

Popular video game streamers Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane and LazarBeam will all make cameo appearances, as well as legendary game show host Alex Trebek, who sadly passed away last November.

Free Guy trailer

The most recent trailer arrived in June 2021, just two months before the film is scheduled to finally arrive in cinemas. It features Reynolds’ character Guy introducing his life as an NPC before he is thrust into a vital mission – and you can see plenty of the star’s famous quippy humour.

The first trailer for the film was revealed all the way back in December 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic derailed plans for the 2020 summer movie season.

And second trailer dropped in October 2020 to promote the film’s planned release that December, which ultimately did not go ahead due to a second surge in COVID-19 cases.

