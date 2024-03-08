Its most likely chance of a win probably comes in Best Adapted Screenplay, a category in which it has already triumphed at a number of pre-cursor awards shows including last month's BAFTA Film Awards, while stars Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K Brown will be hoping to spring an upset in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories respectively.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com when the film was released in February, Wright explained how even getting nominated was a major success for the film given its budget is dwarfed by many of its competitors.

"Our budget is probably equivalent to the catering budget on the last James Bond movie I did," he said.

"We shot our film in 26 days. But we think that we're telling a big story that is timely, and that is well drawn and reasonably smart. And one that audiences will find a place inside."

So where can you catch up with the film ahead of the Oscars? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch American Fiction in the UK – Is it streaming?

The film was initially released theatrically in the UK back on Friday 2nd February and is still playing in some cinemas around the country – so you might still have a chance to see it on the big screen, although you'll have to check the showing times at your nearest cinema.

But if you can't make it to the cinema, fear not: American Fiction is also already available to view on Amazon Prime Video. The film was recently added to the streamer's library and so is available at no extra cost if you've got a subscription.

Not yet – but we are expecting the film to be made available on physical media eventually, and so will update this page as soon as we get any information as to when that might be.

American Fiction trailer

If you're still undecided about whether this is a film you want to catch up on ahead of the Oscars ceremony, you can get a taste of what to expect from the trailer below:

Meanwhile the film's official synopsis reads: "Monk is a frustrated novelist who's fed up with the establishment that profits from Black entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes.

"To prove his point, he uses a pen name to write an outlandish Black book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain."

American Fiction is showing in some UK cinemas and is available to stream on Prime Video.

