The series is about to start airing in the US on FX, but when will fans in the UK be able to watch it, what will the series be about and who else is starring?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Justified: City Primeval in the UK.

How to watch Justified: City Primeval in the UK

Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert Beryl, Victor Williams as Wendell Robinson and Marin Ireland as Maureen Downey in Justified: City Primeval Chuck Hodes/FX

While Justified: City Primeval starts airing in the US on 18th July 2023 on FX, fans in the UK will have to wait just that little bit longer to see the episodes.

However, the good news is that we do know exactly when and where they will arrive. All eight episodes will be available to stream at once on Disney Plus from Wednesday 6th September 2023.

What is Justified: City Primeval about

Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval. Chuck Hodes/FX

The official synopsis for Justified: City Primeval says: "Raylan Givens left the hollers of Kentucky and is balancing life as a U.S. Marshal with being a part-time father.

"A chance encounter sends him to Detroit and on a collision course with a violent sociopath and a formidable defence attorney."

Justified: City Primeval cast - Who from the Justified cast is returning?

Adelaide Clemens as Sandy and Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell in Justified: City Primeval. Chuck Hodes/FX

Justified: City Primeval of course sees Timothy Olyphant (Daisy Jones & The Six) return as Raylan Givens, while he is joined by a whole new group of characters played by the likes of Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) and Boyd Holbrook (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny).

The one other returning character besides Raylan is his daughter Willa, who will here be played for the first time by Olyphant's real-life daughter Vivian.

You can find a full list of the central cast for the series here:

Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens

Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilder

Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell

Adelaide Clemens as Sandy Stanton

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Marcus 'Sweety' Sweeton

Marin Ireland as Maureen Downey

Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert Beryl

Victor Williams as Wendell Robinson

Vivian Olyphant as Willa Givens

Justified: City Primeval trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Justified: City Primeval right here now.

Justified: City Primeval will stream on Disney Plus in full from Wednesday 6th September 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year now.

