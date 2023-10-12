Both Netflix and Star Trek announced the news on their respective accounts on X (formerly Twitter), with the latter posting: "The crew of the U.S.S. Protostar are beaming down to @Netflix."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It continued to say that the first season will be added to the Netflix library later this year, before the second outing debuts at an as yet unspecified time in 2024.

Trekkies were understandably delighted by the news, with many taking to social media to express their joy.

"So thrilled about this," wrote one fan. "Honestly, I would have followed it anywhere it went even if I had to subscribe to another streaming service. But since I already have Netflix it's even better."

Another fan said "This is awesome" and added "We can't wait to see what's next for our favorite warrant officers", while a third viewer wrote, "Prodigy is amazing! Thanks for recognising its brilliance and taking it on!"

Read more:

The initial cancellation by Paramount Plus was considered a major surprise for a number of reasons, given that the second season was already said to have been in post-production and the platform had previously branded itself as "the streaming home of Star Trek".

The series was the first in the franchise to be aimed mainly at younger viewers, and follows a motley crew of young aliens who take control of the USS Protostar – an abandoned Starfleet ship they found in the Delta Quadrant.

It was created by Kevin and Dan Hageman and stars Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui and Dee Bradley Baker in the voice cast.

Advertisement

For more news, reviews and features, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.