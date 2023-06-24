A spokesperson for the service announced that four programmes – also including The Game and Queen of the Universe – had finished their runs and would no longer be available to stream as of a matter of days.

A number of shows including Star Trek : Prodigy and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies have been cancelled by Paramount Plus – and will now be removed from the streamer entirely.

As reported by Variety, the statement continued: "We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The report claims that the decision was "data-driven" but that no specific data had been provided by the streamer to explain why the shows were being taken off the platform.

Paramount Plus is currently preparing to launch a new version of its offering in the US merging its content with Showtime, with the new service set to debut on Tuesday 27th June.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that a streamer has taken the unusual approach of removing many of its own shows from its library. Back in May, it was revealed that Disney Plus would be taking off a huge number of TV series and films, including Willow, Pistol, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Read more:

Of the removals, Star Trek: Prodigy is perhaps the biggest surprise given the animated series had previously been renewed for a second run - which is thought to currently be in post-production and will now need to find a new home.

Meanwhile Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies only ended its first run earlier in June following its April debut, while the second season of Drag competition show Queen of the Universe also launched on the platform just this month.

The Game – which was a revival of the CW series of the same name – ran for two seasons on Paramount Plus, airing what will now be its final episode this past February.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.