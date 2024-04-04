But has the series been renewed for a third season yet, when would those new episodes arrive and who could be in the voice cast?

Read on for everything you need to know about Invincible season 3.

Will there be a third season of Invincible?

Invincible. Prime Video

There will! In fact, Invincible season 3 was commissioned at the exact same time as season 2, all the way back in 2021.

More like this

As for the future of the show, season 4 has yet to be fully confirmed by Prime Video, but it certainly seems as though the creative team are all in it for the long haul - and given the show's success, we would expect to hear news on that front in the coming months.

When will Invincible season 3 be released?

Invincible. Prime Video

We don't yet know when Invincible season 2 will be coming to Prime Video, but thankfully it does seem that we'll have a shorter wait on our hands than we had between seasons 1 and 2.

That break lasted for over two years, but Steven Yeun has told Collider that work has already started on season 3, and that the team are hoping to get it to fans sooner rather than later.

He said: "For us, we know that this big break was not fun. We've been working hard to get a lot of backlog done. We wanna time this animation thing appropriately. So, yeah, we've been working. We're banking episodes, we know what's going on."

Meanwhile, comics creator Robert Kirkman told Variety that "the goal" is to make new seasons of the show available to release each year.

He added: "The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe.

"It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We’re still trying to figure that out."

Given this, we would imagine that season 3 should arrive at some point in 2025, perhaps in the back half of the year.

We will keep this page updated with any more concrete information that we get regarding the release of Invincible season 3.

Who could be back to star in Invincible season 3?

Invincible. Prime Video

We don't yet know the cast list for Invincible season 3, although we do know that Steven Yeun will definitely be back in the title role. Meanwhile, Sandra Oh and JK Simmons are also very likely to be back as their central characters.

We would also expect most if not all of the rest of the cast to be back, perhaps even those whose characters appear to have bitten the dust - this is Invincible after all, and anything is possible.

The main cast for Invincible so far is as follows:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Gillian Jacobs as Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson

Ross Farquand as The Immortal, Rudy Connors

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode

Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae

Jay Pharoah as Bulletproof

Ben Schwartz as The Shapesmith

Kevin Michael Richardson as The Mauler Twins

Mark Hamill as Art Rosenbaum

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood

Sterling K Brown as Angstrom Levy

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Invincible season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for Invincible season 3 just yet, but we'll make sure to add it to this article once it is released.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 part 2 right here.

Invincible season 2 is available to stream in full on Prime Video – try Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Prime Video series and the best movies on Prime Video.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.