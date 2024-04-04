According to long speculated rumours that a certain Spidey will be thwipping into the Invincible universe due to an iconic voice casting announcement, fans can indeed finally look forward to a crossover – of sorts.

With a season finale full of multiversal madness courtesy of antagonist Angstrom Levy, we break down that highly anticipated cameo.

And it certainly beats Madame Web’s on-the-nose Spidey nods, that’s for sure.

More like this

Who is Agent Spider in Invincible?

Voiced by legendary voice actor Josh Keaton, who many fans will instantly recognise as the voice of Peter Parker and Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series (plus many other Spidey titles), the character is clearly a fun nod to the iconic web-slinging Marvel hero.

Dressed in a black and grey super suit with yellow web detailing and bright yellow shoulder and knee pads, Agent Spider walks and talks (or should that be swings and shoots?) exactly like your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. He even has a giant emblem on his chest (just swap the spider for an A!) and red goggles.

Visually, the main difference between the two characters is Agent Spider’s grey backpack and utility packs around his midriff.

While there is indeed an Agent Spider-Man and Agent Venom in the Marvel comics, it’s clear that this is a light-hearted spin on the beloved character, which references the crossover between the two superheroes in the Marvel and Image Comics universes.

With all the complicated character licensing and rights currently shared between Marvel and Sony, it’s no surprise that Robert Kirkman and co couldn’t adapt the encounter exactly from page to screen.

What happens between Agent Spider and Invincible?

As Invincible dives towards Angstrom Levy, he’s transported through a green interdimensional portal.

Cut to Agent Spider fighting an alternate version of Doc Ock (complete with a metal helmet with four protruding mechanical arms AND a cape), who he refers to as “Prog Ock”, in an alleyway. As Prog Ock manages to pin Agent Spider to the wall with his arms, Invincible shoots through the portal, knocking Prog Ock out.

Agent Spider makes a brief quip and thanks Invincible, asking for his help to “get this guy webbed up”. Funnily enough, Invincible questions whether Spidey really is the good guy with his glowing red eyes and asks whether he’s trying to hurt the old man.

Mark in Invincible season 2. Prime Video

“Look I saw the portal, I know you’re from another dimension. I’ve got way too much experience with that, especially lately,” Agent Spider amusingly says. “So trust me, I’m the good guy here. And Mr Mechanical Arms is not.”

Cut to Prog Ock sneaking up behind Invincible and grabbing him around the neck. “Told ya,” Spidey retorts. Invincible is then thrust back to his own dimension with webbing on his back.

How does Agent Spider/Spider-Man connect to Invincible and Marvel?

Invincible first met Marvel's Spider-Man as he was similarly plunged through dimensions in Marvel Team-Up Vol 3 #14, written by none other than Robert Kirkman.

In the team-up, Invincible also incidentally saves Spidey from Doc Ock, and the two share an amusing heart-to-heart about superhero names and multiverses. Invincible also meets Aunt May, Mary Jane and the rest of the Avengers. The pair then track down Doc Ock and Spidey wonders whether Invincible can help him with his rogues gallery before a portal conveniently opens up.

Invincible season 2. Amazon Studios

Spider-Man and Doc Ock were then briefly introduced in the Invincible comics in Vol.1 #33, finally fleshing out the showdown with Angstrom Levy and the interdimensional portals.

Another fun connection is that comic book artist Ryan Ottley, who worked on Invincible for over 10 years and the majority of the 144 issues, then went on to draw Spidey in 20 issues of Nick Spencer’s run of The Amazing Spider-Man.

Who were the other characters in the alternate dimensions?

Along with Agent Spider, there are numerous other cameos, Easter eggs and fun nods dotted throughout the many dimensions Mark visits in the finale.

In one dimension, Invincible encounters a whole load of zombies menacingly growling “meat”, which directly references another of Robert Kirkman’s beloved comic books and adaptations, The Walking Dead.

Along with talking dinosaurs (perhaps foreshadowing Dinosaurus) and cavemen, Mark also stumbles into a dimension featuring the formidable antagonist Omnipotus from the Invincible comics.

Perhaps one of the best encounters though is the amusing riff on Batman, even though you don’t directly see the Caped Crusader, with Invincible commenting “you’re a man who dresses like a bat and your name is, like, don’t you think that’s kind of lazy?” Oof, burn!

Invincible season 2 is streaming weekly on Amazon Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.