The animated series follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a seemingly normal teenager, except for the fact that his father Nolan is the most powerful superhero in the world.

Things quickly escalate, though, with season 2 making some big revelations about the Grayson family.

So, amid all of that, where did the Spider-Man in Invincible rumours come from?

Will Spider-Man be in Invincible season 2?

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed. But there are certain signs that have led to these rumours.

Voice actor Josh Keaton recently confirmed he'll be voicing a character in Invincible season 2 - but he hasn't said who yet.

Of course, Keaton is well-known for voicing Spider-Man in various media, including The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series.

Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson) in Invincible season 2. Prime Video

Keeping tight-lipped, he said on X (formerly Twitter): "I'm playing a character in one of the episodes."

He went on to add that he doesn't even know the episode number, saying: "I didn't get a whole script, so I don't even know the episode number. They got like NSA level security."

Showrunner Simon Racioppa previously opened up about the rumours, telling The Hollywood Handle: "I'd love to have crossovers with all, with DC, with Marvel, with all these other characters.

"I mean... in our show you gotta have to wait and see if that's a thing that can happen or not. I'd love that to happen, you know, [but it] is very tricky nowadays..."

Addressing how difficult it is, he added: "Marvel, they sometimes license their characters to other studios. So crossing over in television is way harder than it is in comic books."

It seems it's going to come down to what can be secured behind the scenes in terms of rights. Sony owns the majority of the rights to Spider-Man currently, while Marvel owns a few key ones.

When did Invincible meet Spider-Man?

Invincible met Spider-Man in the Marvel Team-Up Vol 3 14 comic book. Penned by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, it sees a crossover between Invincible and Marvel for the first time.

It begins with Invincible flying through a portal and saving Spider-Man in the midst of a fight with Doc Ock.

Marvel Team Up Volume 3 14. Marvel

Invincible reveals that he comes from another dimension following a fight with Angstrom Levy (who also has Invincible's mother and brother held hostage) and meets the rest of the Avengers.

It quickly becomes clear that Doc Ock was still on the loose after their fight, so they head to take care of things. While Ock had planned to draw them out, he's no match for Invincible.

Suddenly, a portal opens nearby and Invincible and Spider-Man say a quick farewell before parting ways.

