Well, as the season 7 finale has now aired, fans are only going to now be wondering if and when an eighth season will be landing on our screens. The good news is that it looks as though season 8 is most definitely on the horizon, with co-creator Dan Harmon confirming that it's actually already been written.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Harmon revealed: "It's all been very challenging, I was certainly never gonna let the show die. We're writing season 9, we had way too much quality work down the pipe that I would have never let go away. Because I'm so proud of what people even get to see in season 7."

So, when can we expect season 8 to be released? Read on to find out more about the next season of Rick and Morty.

Will there be a Rick and Morty season 8?

Yes, there will be! In fact, Rick and Morty was actually renewed for an eighth season alongside the most recent seventh, ninth and tenth seasons by Adult Swim in January 2023.

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for Rick and Morty season 8.

But if we're to use previous season release dates as a marker of when we could be expecting the next season, we could be looking at season 8 coming out in 2024 or 2025. The previous two seasons have been released in the latter half of the year, one year apart, so anytime from September to October 2024 could be likely.

Who will return in Rick and Morty season 8?

We'd of course expect new voice actors Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden to return as Rick and Morty, as well as the rest of the main cast. As per usual, the series will likely include guest stars.

Season 7 has included the likes of Hugh Jackman and Ice-T, so we'll just have to wait and see what exciting characters could be on the horizon in season 8.

The cast members we'd expect to make a return for season 8 are as follows.

Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez

Harry Belden as Morty Smith

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Space Beth

Dan Harmon as Bird Person

Tom Kenny as Squanchy and Gene

John Allen as Mr Poopybutthole

What could Rick and Morty season 8 be about?

With season 7 seeing Rick take on major life questions about the afterlife, killing Jerry in an experiment and being embroiled in a plot with the Pope, the chaotic series is only set to include even more adventures and characters, with exact details yet to be revealed.

However, speaking to The Verge, co-creator Dan Harmon teased that season 8 will feel distinct after the changes that the animated series has gone through. Harmon said: "Season 7 just represents one more brick in that road, and it’s season 8, which is already written, when that comes out, I think it’ll be even more so.

"It’ll feel like a return to form and kind of like a “we’re back, baby” kind of feeling, and hopefully, season 9 will be that but, you know, even more so. But it’ll be because it’s been a gradual process of just trying to get our wind in our sails again."

The official synopsis for Rick and Morty reads: "Rick is a mentally-unbalanced but scientifically gifted old man who has recently reconnected with his family. He spends most of his time involving his young grandson Morty in dangerous, outlandish adventures throughout space and alternate universes. Compounded with Morty’s already unstable family life, these events cause Morty much distress at home and school.”

Is there a trailer for Rick and Morty season 8?

Not yet! As there's yet to be any word about season 8 going into production, there is no trailer just yet but you can watch the trailer for season 7 below.

