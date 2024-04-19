Of course, there's been no shortage of talking points for those who have already binged the first season, and one of those concerns the fate of commander Lee Moldaver, who appeared to die after playing a pivotal role in the final episode.

While she very much seemed to pass away, some fans have put forward a theory that she could actually have survived her injuries – so when RadioTimes.com recently spoke exclusively to star Sarita Choudhury, we asked her what she thought.

"It's so interesting because a lot of thought goes into those things," she said.

"I love that there's ambiguity, but also, the lights go off for Moldaver. That's how I see it. And especially because she just gave light with the cold fusion."

She added: "I just came up with that now, so I don't know, but it kind of makes sense, even just with the closing of the eyes."

The series had not yet been officially renewed when we spoke to Choudhury, but the star did reveal that she would love to return for another outing, whether that be in flashback form or having survived her wounds.

"People are asking me that and of course, after seeing the show, I'm like, 'Yeah! I want to be back,'" she said.

"I would so love to look into her background and what happened pre-apocalyptic and post. I'd love to see Moldaver after the scientist, what happened before she became such an extreme raider."

