He takes the Jurassic baton from outgoing stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, landing a leading role in Rebirth opposite Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (True Detective).

A first-look image has been shared, showing Bailey's palaeontologist character Dr Henry Loomis hiding in the wilderness with Johansson's covert operations expert Zora Bennett (see above).

The film's official synopsis, courtesy of Universal Studios, reads: "Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs.

"Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind."

It goes on to reveal that Zora is "contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material" from those aforementioned behemoths, but of course, things will soon go awry.

It teases: "When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades."

Universal Studios also gave fans a first look at Ali's character, Bennett's trusted associate Duncan Kincaid, who can be seen wielding a red flare on a dark night, seemingly distracting a rogue and dangerous dino.

Mahershala Ali in a scene from Jurassic World: Rebirth. Universal Studios

Jurassic World: Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards, whose past blockbuster work includes 2014's Godzilla reboot, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and, most recently, AI thriller The Creator.

The supporting cast includes Rupert Friend (Homeland) as pharmaceutical rep Martin Krebs, as well as Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise (Manifest) and David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives) as the shipwrecked family of the synopsis.

Jurassic World has proven a highly resilient franchise, overcoming negative reviews and a tricky post-pandemic box office landscape to gross more than $1 billion with 2022's Dominion. Let's see if Rebirth can keep up that extraordinary momentum.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is coming to cinemas on 2nd July 2025.

