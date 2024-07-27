Said show, Dexter: Resurrection, will follow up with the titular character in the present day, taking the reins from the popular but short-lived Dexter: New Blood, which aired between 2021 and 2022.

Speaking at SDCC, Hall said: "It’s pretty heady. I’m having flashbacks of the first time I came to Comic-Con. We were in this hall. That was… 75 years ago? It’s amazing to still be alive.

"I cannot wait to watch this show. To a certain degree, I have a sense of what is coming. I’ve spent so much time with this character, and to go back to have those sort of imaginative blanks filled in this technicolour show… It’s amazing."

More like this

Before picking up the cleavers, chainsaws and claw hammers once more, though, the 53-year-old will narrate '90s-set prequel series Original Sin, which is due to launch in December.

Following a young Dexter, this time played by Patrick Gibson, the show will follow the character "as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer", according to the synopsis.

"When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness," it continues.

"With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar."

Read more:

The show also features Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Martinez, with Clyde Phillips serving as showrunner.

Speaking of Original Sin, Phillips said: "Expect what you have seen before but better. To see these characters as their younger selves is just amazing, and the storytelling, I promise you, will be surprising and astonishing and satisfying."

After the show’s debut in December, production on Resurrection will begin in January, with a release date pencilled in for summer 2025.

Both series will debut on Paramount Plus.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.