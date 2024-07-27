The trailer gives us our first proper glimpse into the high-stakes tension within the show, which is based on Frederick Forsyth's novel of the same name and the subsequent 1973 film which starred Edward Fox.

The trailer starts with Lynch's narration, almost praising the Jackal's (Redmayne) abilities as an "exceptional assassin".

"He never looks the same way twice," she explains, as we see the man in question begin to shed facial prosthetics, contact lenses and bald caps.

Lynch's Bianca is clearly intent on finding him, thinking she has what it takes to track him down, but we soon see the pressures of the case getting to her as explosions, car chases and stakeouts all unfold.

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

News of the Sky series was previously announced last year, with Lynch's casting confirmed alongside Redmayne's.

Of course, the BAFTA Award-winning actress is known for a variety of roles, including in Bob Marley: One Love, The Woman King, No Time to Die and Matilda the Musical.

The Academy Award-winning Redmayne is also no stranger to the screen, being best known for his roles in The Theory of Everything, The Danish Girl, the Fantastic Beasts films and, more recently, Netflix's The Good Nurse.

Lashana Lynch in The Day of The Jackal. Sky

Well, it's safe to say that with such stellar acting talent at its helm, all eyes will be on the new series to see how it will reimagine the novel and film.

Also joining the cast are Money Heist's Úrsula Corberó, The Crown's Charles Dance and Game of Thrones' Richard Dormer, to name a few.

Eddie Redmayne in The Day of The Jackal. Sky

As per the synopsis: "An unrivalled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.

"But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch), who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake."

The Day of the Jackal will be coming to Sky and NOW on 7th November.

