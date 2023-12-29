Although technically a prequel to the phenomenally successful Money Heist, the show can easily be enjoyed without having watched the original series as there are relatively few references or connections.

However, if you would like some context on the life and times of the title character – played by Pedro Alonso – as well as some other returning guests, look no further than our bite-sized recap below.

Sparing excessive detail, this article can act as your concise rundown (or reminder) of the key players in Money Heist, allowing you to watch Berlin in confidence that you aren't missing anything.

Who is Berlin in Money Heist?

Pedro Alonso stars in Money Heist: Berlin Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Berlin is one of the crew members behind a jaw-dropping robbery of Spain's Royal Mint, which was depicted in seasons 1 and 2 of Money Heist.

He was trusted to take charge of what goes on inside the building by his brother, The Professor (Álvaro Morte), who monitored the operation from a remote hideout.

Berlin quickly became a favourite of fans due largely to Pedro Alonso's enigmatic performance, with the Spanish actor switching effortlessly between a charming, reassuring persona and one that was far more sinister.

Indeed, his darker deeds have made him a subject of debate among fans in the years since Money Heist premiered.

Why is Berlin controversial in Money Heist?

Berlin, Tokyo and Rio welcome guests to The Royal Mint. Netflix

Berlin acts erratically throughout Money Heist seasons 1 and 2, using terrifying threats and acts of violence to keep his hostages (and fellow crew members) in line.

One particular storyline that has proven controversial sees Berlin begin a sexual relationship with one of his hostages; Royal Mint employee Ariadna Cascales (played by Clara Alvarado).

This only happens because Ariadna fears that, unless she becomes close to Berlin, he will kill her at some point during the heist. Obviously, it is not possible to give consent under intimidation and, therefore, Berlin is a rapist.

For some viewers, this disturbing plot has eradicated any interest they had in following the character.

Others argue that it is not necessary to approve of Berlin's actions in order to be interested in him, with fan demand ultimately seeing the character brought back via flashbacks in later seasons.

How does Berlin die in Money Heist?

Berlin is killed at the end of the Royal Mint heist in Money Heist season 2.

We learn that, prior to the crime taking place, he had received a diagnosis of terminal illness, which leads him to sacrifice himself so that the rest of the team can escape.

He keeps Ariadna with him, against her will, until the bitter end – although she seemingly survives the shoot-out that takes Berlin's life.

When is Money Heist: Berlin set?

Netflix hasn't revealed the specific year in which Money Heist: Berlin takes place, but the official synopsis states that it's "a time when he still has no inkling of his illness and hasn’t gotten trapped like a rat in the Spanish Mint".

Who is Raquel Murillo in Money Heist?

(L-R) Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri star in Money Heist: Berlin Carla Oset/Netflix

Besides Alonso in the title role, Money Heist: Berlin sees the return of two other characters from the original series.

Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño) is a Spanish police detective, who is brought in as chief negotiator when the Royal Mint is taken over by The Professor's gang.

Little does she know that a handsome stranger she has befriended at a local bar is, in fact, The Professor himself, who is using a personal connection to the official to further his plan.

Eventually, a genuine romance blossoms between them, with Raquel ultimately switching sides – joining his gang under the pseudonym 'Lisbon'.

Who is Alicia Sierra in Money Heist?

Alicia Sierra Netflix

After Raquel Murillo's defection, another Spanish detective is brought in to deal with The Professor's crew as they attempt a second daring robbery – this time, eyeing 90 tons of gold from the Bank of Spain.

Alicia Sierra is a highly intelligent detective, but markedly more cruel than her predecessor.

She barbarically tortures crew member Rio (Miguel Herrán) when he is taken into custody, while her insistence on smoking when heavily pregnant has been interpreted as exposing a genuine disregard for the well-being of others.

Sierra is a key player in Money Heist between seasons 3 and 5, which she spends in a bitter rivalry with former colleague Lisbon (née Raquel). That's why it's so strange to see them as friends in the Money Heist: Berlin trailer (see below).

