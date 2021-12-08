Money Heist spin-off Berlin: Release date rumours, cast and latest news

After five nail-biting seasons devoured by fans around the world, Money Heist has finally wrapped up on Netflix, but one member of the Bella Ciao gang will return in an upcoming spin-off series.

Advertisement

Pedro Alonso will reprise his role as sociopathic mastermind Berlin in a self-titled solo series, with the actor praising fan support for keeping the show alive long after its initial cancellation by Spanish broadcaster Antena 3.

No plot details have been announced just yet, but it stands to reason that the show will be set before the assault on the Royal Mint, given that Berlin sacrificed his life at the end of that dramatic heist (as depicted in season two).

Since then, the character has remained a big part of the show via flashback appearances, with a season five storyline involving his estranged son Rafael (Patrick Criado) and doomed marriage to Tatiana (Diana Gómez).

“I’m so happy about it,” Alonso said of the spin-off (via TVLine). “I am deeply grateful to be able to connect with people all over the world and receive so much love and such a memorable time.

“We started this series walking into the unknown and we have been winning ever since. You fans are our accomplices and thank you for that.”

Read more: Money Heist season five part two ending explained

If you’re eager to have more Money Heist in your life, read on for all the details we have so far on Berlin: A New Series, including Netflix release date rumours and returning cast speculation.

Berlin release date rumours

There’s no specific release date for Berlin just yet, but Netflix has announced that the new series will land on the streaming service sometime in 2023.

That might feel like a long time away, but if the spin-off is able to film next year, then we could see it as early as the first quarter of 2023, which is only about a year away.

We’ll keep this page updated with details on Berlin’s production, so keep checking back for the latest news.

This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues…



Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/jMvufEArKq — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Berlin cast: Which Money Heist characters could return?

The only confirmed cast member for Berlin: A New Series is Pedro Alonso in the title role, who has managed to remain one of the most popular Money Heist cast members despite an early death in the second season.

“Responsibility can be something that weighs on you,” Alonso told fans at an event celebrating Money Heist’s final season. “It can be a prison. But in the case of this show, it has been a wonderful opportunity and real cosmic magic.

“This team has gone above and beyond for five years and I am sending them all kisses. It is really amazing this feeling knowing that people all over the world have favourite characters and favourite quotes. This is demanding work but it is worth it because of the fans.”

It’s possible we could see other Money Heist stars reprise their roles here, such as Patrick Criado and Diana Gómez, who portrayed Berlin’s estranged son Rafael and ex-wife Tatiana respectively.

Netflix

Another contender to return is Rodrigo de la Serna, who played Berlin’s closest friend, known by the alias Palermo, who harboured romantic feelings for him that sadly went unreciprocated.

Despite the fact that Berlin and The Professor had a close relationship in Money Heist – they were brothers, after all – we don’t expect to see Álvaro Morte reprise his role for the upcoming spin-off.

Not only is he currently busy starring in Prime Video’s fantasy epic The Wheel of Time, but also he seemed quite content with moving on from his most famous role in a recent explanation of why Money Heist is ending.

The cast of Berlin will most likely be announced closer to the start of production, so we should hopefully have some concrete details in the coming months.

Berlin plot theories

In case your memory is hazy, let us remind you that Berlin had a pretty definitive death at the end of Money Heist’s second season, which would be impossible to come back from without shattering the audience’s suspension of disbelief.

Therefore, it’s very likely that this Berlin series will be set in a similar timeframe to the flashback subplot featured in Money Heist season five i.e. several years before The Professor’s game-changing heist of Spain’s Royal Mint.

Beyond that, it’s tough to say exactly what the series will be about at this stage, but we expect that mind-bending heists will play a role in some capacity.

Is there a trailer for Money Heist spin-off Berlin?

There’s no trailer for Money Heist follow-up Berlin just yet, with a release still far off in 2023, but we’ll be sure to update this page when the first footage becomes available.

Advertisement

Money Heist seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.