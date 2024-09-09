Only Murders in the Building season 5 release date speculation

With season 4 episodes being released weekly, it's unclear at this stage what will happen – and who will be alive to witness it – in season 5.

But scroll down for everything we know so far.

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin in Only Murders in the Building season 4. Disney/Eric McCandless

Based on the release pattern so far, we'd expect season 5 to arrive in August 2025.

Ever since season 1 began airing in August 2021, subsequent seasons have followed a year later.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast

Richard Kind in Only Murders in the Building. Disney/Patrick Harbron

We would expect Gomez, Short and Martin to reprise the roles of murder-solving central trio Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam and Charles Haden-Savage.

As for who else will be joining them, it highly depends on whether they survive season 4.

We could see Meryl Streep reprise the role of Oliver's flame Loretta, and Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis return as the trio's film counterparts.

With big names such as Richard Kind, Paul Rudd, Molly Shannon and Kumail Nanjiani appearing over the seasons, we can expect some fresh famous faces to join the fifth instalment too.

What could be the plot of Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star in Only Murders in the Building. Hulu

With season 4 still airing, plot details for season 5 are scarce.

As with previous seasons, we can expect the murder they'll be solving in season 5 to take place in season 4's finale, which will land on Disney Plus on 28th October 2024.

Last season, it was Charles's longterm stunt double and the trio's friend, Sazz (Jane Lynch), who met a grizzly end after being shot by an unseen assailant before plummeting out of Charles's window.

It's a little early to find out who season 5's victim will be but, with such a sprawling cast onboard for season 4, it's truly anyone's guess at this stage.

Is there an Only Murders in the Building season 5 trailer?

Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy in Only Murders in the Building season 4. Disney/Eric McCandless

Not yet! We'll be sure to update this page as soon as it lands.

Seasons 1-4 of Only Murders in the Building are available to watch on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

