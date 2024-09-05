Currently streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes every Tuesday, Only Murders in the Building season 4 features the likes of Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon.

As expected, they are all joined by returning stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building season 4. Disney/Eric McCandless

It isn't yet clear what could unfold in season 5, with season 4 still under way.

In the new run, Mabel, Oliver and Charles take a trip to Los Angeles when a movie studio suggests turning their podcast into a film.

But, of course, they are trying to solve a murder! This time around it's Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), and the sleuthing trio certainly have their work cut out for them.

As they question whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, the trio race back to New York as they travel through the Arconia's courtyard to dig deeper into the twisty lives of its residents.

The series has proven to be a hit among audiences and critics, with season 3 recently receiving a whopping 21 Emmy nominations - with nods for Martin, Short and Gomez for the Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series categories.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 continues Tuesdays on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

