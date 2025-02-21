Along with the humour that Bridget Jones is always filled with, there are sure to be tears, with actress Renée Zellweger telling RadioTimes.com one aspect of the film she found "surprisingly sad".

"Several times, all in one day, we'd sort of swing from one extreme to the other in the different scenes that might be paired on the schedule," she explained.

"It was interestingly emotional for different reasons, because the content of the material is quite touching and sad at times, but also because some of the characters are going away.

"And that was a sad thing to have to accept, even as an actor, because this means no longer continuing the journey with a really dear friend.

"And that was really surprisingly sad, you know. But ultimately, I think it's more hopeful than anything."

So, how can UK fans watch the film? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – including details on whether it's streaming.

How to watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in the UK

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones and Leo Woodall as Roxster in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

There's some good news and bad news for those wanting an extra dose of Bridget.

The good news is that the film is currently available to watch in UK cinemas right now.

But there isn't a home release for Mad About the Boy just yet, so unfortunately those looking for the chaos of Bridget Jones from the comfort of their sofa may need to tune into the first three instead.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was released in cinemas in the UK on Thursday 13th February 2025 – just in time for Valentine's Day.

Can you stream Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy?

For those in the US, Mad About the Boy was released exclusively on Peacock, so for our friends across the pond, Bridget Jones is readily available to tune into.

However, for UK fans, there is yet to be a streaming service announced to house Mad About the Boy.

What is Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy about?

Mila Jankovic as Mabel Darcy, Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones and Casper Knopf as Billy Darcy in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is the fourth instalment in the Bridget Jones franchise, and follows Bridget as she navigates life as a single mother following the death of her beloved Mark Darcy.

Now we won't reveal spoilers for those who are yet to watch the film, but as she attempts to move on, Bridget opens herself up to love again, all while juggling the pressures of being a single parent and going back to work.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy cast – Who stars in the film?

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr Wallker and Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy features an all-star cast of British and American talent, including the triumphant return of Renée Zellweger (Judy) as the titular character.

You can find the full list of stars here:

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones

Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver

Emma Thompson as Dr Rawlings

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr Wallaker

Leo Woodall as Roxster

Colin Firth as Mark Darcy

Casper Knopf as Billy

Mila Jankovic as Mabel

Jim Broadbent as Colin Jones

Gemma Jones as Pamela Jones

Isla Fisher as Rebecca

Josette Simon as Talitha

Nico Parker as Chloe

Leila Farzad as Nicolette

Sarah Solemani as Miranda

Sally Phillips as Sharon 'Shazzer'

Shirley Henderson as Jude

James Callis as Tom

Celia Imrie as Una Alconbury

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy trailer

You can watch the trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy right here now.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is out now in UK cinemas.

