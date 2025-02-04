Of course, it's not too long before a couple of new love interests arrive on the scene, with Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor this time starring as her potential suitors. They follow in the footsteps of romcom legends Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, both of whom also return in the new film but in rather different ways.

Sprinkled throughout the film are several tracks from iconic artists including David Bowie and Nina Simone, while, given the film's title, there's no surprise that Dinah Washington's Mad About the Boy also features.

Plus, there's a brand new song from Olivia Dean, who recently announced the news via Instagram.

Read on for a full list of songs that feature in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy soundtrack: All the songs in new sequel

The following tracks can all be heard in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy:

Weeds performed by Rose Morris

performed by Rose Morris The Sweetest Gift performed by Sade

performed by Sade Modern Love performed by David Bowie

performed by David Bowie Worth It performed by RAYE

performed by RAYE Love Is Back performed by Celeste

performed by Celeste Toes performed by Glass Animals

performed by Glass Animals Pearls performed by Jessie Ware

performed by Jessie Ware What a Wonderful Thing Love Is performed by Al Green

performed by Al Green Light Work performed by Elmiene

performed by Elmiene Mad About The Boy performed by Dinah Washington

Renée Zellwege as Bridget Jones and Leo Woodall as Roxster in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Praise You performed by Fatboy Slim

performed by Fatboy Slim I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl performed by Nina Simone

performed by Nina Simone A Little Respect performed by The Hanseroth Twins

performed by The Hanseroth Twins Til I'm Done performed by Paloma Faith

performed by Paloma Faith Should I Stay Or Should I Go performed by The Clash

performed by The Clash Turn On The Lights performed by Jamie Cullum

performed by Jamie Cullum Blame It on Me performed by George Ezra

performed by George Ezra Am I the Same Girl performed by Barbara Acklin

performed by Barbara Acklin Dive performed by Olivia Dean

performed by Olivia Dean It Isn't Perfect But It Might Be performed by Olivia Dean

performed by Olivia Dean Have You Met Miss Jones? performed by Robbie Williams

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 13th February 2025.

