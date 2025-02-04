Bridget Jones 4 soundtrack: All the songs in Mad About the Boy
David Bowie, Olivia Dean and Robbie Williams are among the artists who feature in the fourth film in the beloved romcom franchise.
Music has always played a big part in the Bridget Jones franchise – with classic tracks including Celine Dion's All By Myself and Van Morrison's Someone Like You among those to memorably feature in the previous films – so it's no surprise that all the stops have been pulled out once again for the fourth instalment in the series.
The new entry picks up several years after 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby, and finds Bridget – who now has two children – single once again after tragedy strikes.
Of course, it's not too long before a couple of new love interests arrive on the scene, with Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor this time starring as her potential suitors. They follow in the footsteps of romcom legends Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, both of whom also return in the new film but in rather different ways.
Sprinkled throughout the film are several tracks from iconic artists including David Bowie and Nina Simone, while, given the film's title, there's no surprise that Dinah Washington's Mad About the Boy also features.
Plus, there's a brand new song from Olivia Dean, who recently announced the news via Instagram.
Read on for a full list of songs that feature in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
The following tracks can all be heard in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy:
- Weeds performed by Rose Morris
- The Sweetest Gift performed by Sade
- Modern Love performed by David Bowie
- Worth It performed by RAYE
- Love Is Back performed by Celeste
- Toes performed by Glass Animals
- Pearls performed by Jessie Ware
- What a Wonderful Thing Love Is performed by Al Green
- Light Work performed by Elmiene
- Mad About The Boy performed by Dinah Washington
- Praise You performed by Fatboy Slim
- I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl performed by Nina Simone
- A Little Respect performed by The Hanseroth Twins
- Til I'm Done performed by Paloma Faith
- Should I Stay Or Should I Go performed by The Clash
- Turn On The Lights performed by Jamie Cullum
- Blame It on Me performed by George Ezra
- Am I the Same Girl performed by Barbara Acklin
- Dive performed by Olivia Dean
- It Isn't Perfect But It Might Be performed by Olivia Dean
- Have You Met Miss Jones? performed by Robbie Williams
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 13th February 2025.
