Of course, she's also joined by a number of returning faces, perhaps most excitingly Hugh Grant – who is back as loveable rogue Daniel Cleaver after sitting out the previous film.

Meanwhile, Colin Firth is also back as Mark Darcy, albeit in a very different way – with the character having been killed off off-screen in between the third and fourth movies.

The good news is that there are also plenty of new additions, with the two most high-profile of those being One Day star Leo Woodall and 12 Years a Slave's Chiwetel Ejiofor – who play two very different new love interests for Bridget.

Wondering which other new and returning faces are in the cast? Read on for everything you need to know, including who each star is playing and where you might have seen them before.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy cast – New and returning stars in romcom sequel

You can find the full cats list directly below – scroll down for more info about them all.

Renée Zellweger plays Bridget Jones

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Who is Bridget Jones? Bridget was first introduced to the big screen in 2001 as a single career woman living in London – who eventually married Mark Darcy after various romantic mishaps. The new film finds her as a widow with two young children, as she learns how to navigate a very different dating landscape.

What else has Renée Zellweger been in? This is the first time Zellweger has returned to the big screen since she won an Oscar for her performance as Judy Garland in 2019 biopic Judy. In addition to playing Bridget in the three previous films, other notable credits include Jerry Maguire, Nurse Berry, Chicago, Cold Mountain and the TV shows What/If and The Thing About Pam.

Hugh Grant plays Daniel Cleaver

Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Who is Daniel Cleaver? The suave – sometimes loveable – rogue who had an affair with Bridget while he was her boss, Daniel has settled down a little in middle-age but is still very much the man he once was.

What else has Hugh Grant been in? Grant shot to fame following his appearance in 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral - which earned him a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role – and he has been a mainstay of romantic comedies ever since, including Notting Hill and the previous Bridget Jones flicks.

Other major credits inclede About a Boy, Love Actually, Glass Onion, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, Paddington 2, The Gentlemen, A Very English Scandal, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Sense and Sensibility, Wonka and, most recently, Heretic.

Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Mr Wallaker

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr Walliker in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Who is Mr Walliker? The calm, rational science teacher of Bridget’s 10-year-old son, Billy, who keeps accidentally bumping into Bridget when she is either looking her worst or doing something embarrassing that would be impossible to easily explain.

What else has Chiwetel Ejiofor been in? Ejiofor is perhaps best known for his Oscar-nominated leads turn in 12 Years a Slave and for his role as Karl Mordo in the MCU. Other credits include Dirty Pretty Things, Love Actually, Kinky Boots, Children of Men, The Martian, Venom: The Last Dance and the TV remake of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Leo Woodall plays Roxster

Leo Woodall as Roxster in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Who is Rozxter? A charming and handsome park ranger on Hampstead Heath who helps rescue Bridget and her kids from a tree-climbing incident – and soon begins an unabashed flirtation with her over text that develops into something much more physical.

What else has Leo Woodall been in? Woodall has previously had roles in series including The White Lotus, One Day and Citadel, and recently led the cast of Prime Video series Prime Target.

Colin Firth plays Mark Darcy

Colin Firth as Mark Darcy and Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Who is Mark Darcy? The love of Bridget’s life, who now exists only in her memory after he was killed during a humanitarian mission in Sudan.

What else has Colin Firth been in? Firth shot to fame as Mr Darcy in the BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice before landing roles in Oscar favourites The English Patient and Shakespeare in Love and crowd-pleasers in the original Bridget Jones’ Diary, Love Actually and Mamma Mia.

In 2011, he won an Academy Award for his performance as King George VI in The King’s Speech, and he’s since appeared in box office hits Kingsman: The Secret Service, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Mary Poppins Returns. He was recently seen leading the cast of Sky series Lockerbie.

Emma Thompson plays Dr Rawlings

Emma Thompson as Dr Rawlings in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Who is Dr Rawlings? Bridget's doctor and, on occasion, de facto life coach, who still lacks patience for her favourite patient.

What else has Emma Thompson been in? Emma Thompson has had a long and prolific career, having starred in many iconic films over the years, including Much Ado About Nothing, Sense and Sensibility, Love Actually, the Harry Potter franchise as Professor Trelawney, and Beauty and the Beast. She also starred in Russell T Davies's BBC miniseries Years and Years.

Casper Knopf and Mila Jankovic as Billy and Mabel

Mila Jankovic as Mabel Darcy, Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones and Casper Knopf as Billy Darcy in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Who are Billy and Mabel? Bridget's two children, who are 10 and six years old respectively.

What else have Casper Knopf and Mila Jankovic been in? Knopf previously played Young John in six episodes of the Halo TV series, while this is a first screen role for Jankovic.

Jim Broadbent plays Colin Jones

Who is Colin Jones? Bridget's loving father, who is now ill and facing his own mortality.

What else has Jim Broadbent been in? One of the most prolific actors in the business, some of Broadbent's memorable film credits include Time Bandits, Life Is Sweet, Topsy-Turvy, Iris, Moulin Rouge, Gangs of New York, Hot Fuzz, Another Year, Brooklyn, The Duke and The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

He's also appeared in several big franchises including Harry Potter, Paddington and The Chronicles of Narna, and in TV shows such as Only Fools and Horses, Game of Thrones, London Spy, War & Peace, King Lear and recently The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Gemma Jones plays Pamela Jones

Who is Pamela Jones? Bridget's ever-irreverent mum who remains unchanged by age and time.

What else has Gemma Jones been in? You might recognise Jones for her roles in films such as Sense and Sensibility, You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger and Ammonite, for playing Madame Pomfrey in the Harry Potter films or TV roles such as Trial & Retribution, Spooks and Gentleman Jack.

Isla Fisher plays Rebecca

Who is Rebecca? Bridget's new neighbour.

What else has Isla Fisher been in? After first coming to prominence for her role on Australian soap Home and Away, Fisher has appeared in a number of major films including Scooby-Doo, Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic, The Great Gatsby, Now You See Me and Nocturnal Animals. Since 2022, she's had the lead role in the comedy drama TV series Wolf Like Me.

Josette Simon plays Talitha

Josette Simon as Talitha in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Who is Talitha? The haughty, name-dropping cohost at Bridget’s new job, the TV show Better Women.

What else has Josette Simon been in? In addition to a sparkling stage career, Simon is known for TV roles on shows including Blake's 7, Silent Witness, Minder, Broadchurch and Anatomy of a Scandal.

Nico Parker plays Chloe

Nico Parker as Chloe in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Who is Chloe? The nanny Bridget hires to look after her kids – who appears to have everything very much together despite still being a teenager.

What else has Nico Parker been in? Parker's acting debut was in Tim Burton's Dumbo remake in 2019, and she's since starred in the films Reminiscence and Suncoast and the TV shows The Third Day and The Last of Us.

Leila Farzad plays Nicolette

Who is Nicolette? The wealthy mother of twin boys at Billy and Mabel’s school, Nicolette is the ultimate helicopter parent and regards Bridget with (barely) disguised disdain.

What else has Leila Farzad been in? Farzad is best known for her role on I Hate Suzie, and she has also been seen in Avenue 5, The Decameron and KAOS.

Sarah Solemani plays Miranda

Sarah Solemani as Miranda in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Who is Miranda? Bridget's friend and trusted colleague, who was first introduced in the previous film.

What else has Sarah Silemani been in? Solemani had a lead role in the sitcom Him & Her, and has also been in Bad Education, The Wrong Mans, Inside No 9 and Chivalry – the latter of which she co-created with Steve Coogan.

Sally Phillips plays Sharon 'Shazzer'

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones and Sally Phillips as Shazzer in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

Who is Shazzer? One of Bridget's lifelong friends, who remains ever loyal to her – even if she's not afraid to take the mick out of her.

What else has Sally Phillips been in? Phillips is known for her work on sketch comedy Smack the Pony and sitcoms Jam & Jerusalem, Miranda, I'm Alan Partridge and Veep.

Shirley Henderson plays Jude

Who is Jude? Another of Bridget's best friends.

What else has Shirley Henderson been in? Henderson is best known for her roles as Gail in Trainspotting and Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films, while other film credits include Topsy-Turvy, 24 Hour Part People, Marie Antoinette and Filth.

James Callis plays Tom

Who is Tom? The final member of Bridget's trusty friendship group.

What else has James Callis been in? Callis has appeared in TV shows include Battlestar Galactica, Eureka and Star Trek: Picard.

Celia Imrie plays Una Alconbury

Who is Una Alconbury? A close family friend of Bridget's mother.

What else has Celia Imrie been in? Imrie is known for her roles in Calendar Girls, Nanny McPhee, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and TV shows Better Things and The Diplomat.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 13th February 2025.

