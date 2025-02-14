Although the circumstances of the soakings are rather different, it's a clear nod to that moment in the original, and speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Woodall admitted that he enjoyed following in the footsteps of romcom royalty.

"Yes, it was fun doing it," he smiled. "It was even more fun watching it, I think, with all of the music and, you know... I guess some of the reactions were funny! But, yeah, it's definitely a scene that I'll put on my show reel!"

Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor both play new love interests for Bridget during the film, although, as director Michael Morris pointed out, it's not quite the same as the love triangle involved Daniel Cleaver and Mark Darcy that formed the narrative thrust of the first two films.

"One of the things that the first film did so iconically well was find two people who are quintessentially British but in totally contrasting ways, and that sort of set the target," he explained.

"That film was very different film from this one, and is probably what I would point to if I were asked, 'What's a perfect love triangle?'"

He continued: "And this film is different. It's not structured like a love triangle. But nonetheless, I wanted two men who felt quintessentially British, but in different ways.

"And in Chiwetel, you have someone who is certain and secure and strong and loves the outdoors and loves the green spaces of the Lake District and teaches science and is rigorous, right?

"And in Leo Woodall, you have someone who is effortlessly appealing and young and handsome, but a little bit surprisingly goofy and just someone that she clicks with, and yet they're not the same type of person at all."

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr Wallker and Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal

For their part, both Ejiofor and Woodall admitted to feeling a little bit of pressure when it came to living up to such iconic love interests from the original films.

"It's definitely a bit of pressure, there's no need to deny that," Ejiofor explained. "But it's a very welcoming group led by Renée and everybody who's there, because Renée really sets the tone of these films.

"And so it was joyful to kind of come on board and to sort of enter, it was really exciting.

"And I think these characters are written so well, and there's a lot of subtext to them, there's a lot of depth, and there's a lot of things to anchor a performance on, you know? So, for me, I just had a blast. I had a lot of fun."

Woodall added: "And myself too. I mean, there was the pressure, most of it being self-inflicted pressure. But once you get on set and you meet everybody, and particularly Renée, you feel right at home, and you know that it's gonna be fun.

"And for me, you know, a young actor getting to work with Renée and Chiwetel and even just be in the same film as some of the other actors in it, it's a very, very special thing for me."

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is in UK cinemas now.

