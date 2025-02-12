Although audiences can expect plenty more of the joyful hijinks and slapstick shenanigans we've come to expect from this franchise, the new film also has a profound emotional core, picking up with Bridget four years after the death of her true love Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) on a humanitarian mission in Sudan.

And speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Zellweger revealed one aspect of making the film that she found "surprisingly sad".

"Several times, all in one day, we'd sort of swing from one extreme to the other in the different scenes that might be paired on the schedule," she explained.

"It was interestingly emotional for different reasons, because the content of the material is quite touching and sad at times, but also because some of the characters are going away.

"And that was a sad thing to have to accept, even as an actor, because this means no longer continuing the journey with a really dear friend. And that was really surprisingly sad, you know. But ultimately, I think it's more hopeful than anything."

The emotion of making the film clearly carried through to Zellweger's experience of watching it, and she admitted that she ended up having one regret after seeing the film at its London premiere – she didn't bring more tissues!

"I was busy making the most of the tissue, the one tissue that I brought into the cinema," she said. "It's not like I didn't know what was gonna happen, but I found myself tearing up the whole time."

She added: "It's always fun to have a shared experience like that. And it was so nice to see it for the first time with a theatre full of people. It was really very special."

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 13th February 2025.

