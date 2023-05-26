Now that season 1 has officially ended, the series has been renewed for season 2 and news about the spin-offs across the globe is officially here, starting with Citadel: Diana.

We certainly haven't seen the last of Prime Video's spy thriller Citadel !

The upcoming series was shot in Italy and stars local talent, with Prime Video sharing a first look image of actress Matilda De Angelis in the lead role.

The original series, referred to by its creators as "the mothership", starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

Read on for everything you need to know about Citadel: Diana.

Citadel: Diana doesn't yet have a specific release date - but Prime Video has confirmed it's coming in 2024.

The upcoming series was is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who also serves as head writer.

While it's the first spin-off to head our way, it likely won't be the last as it was previously revealed that separate series were also being developed in India, Spain, and Mexico.

Stanley Tucci in Citadel Prime Video

Citadel: Diana cast: Who will star in the Prime Video series?

Madden, Chopra and co will likely not be back for this series. Instead, each spin-off stars local talent.

The only star confirmed for Citadel: Diana so far is Matilda De Angelis who will be starring as the "central character".

De Angelis is perhaps best known for her role as Elena Alves in The Undoing but has also starred in films like Italian Race and Rose Island.

Matilda De Angelis stars as Elena Alves in The Undoing SEAC

Citadel: Diana plot

The plot details of Citadel: Diana is still under wraps but it'll likely be a story that ties in with the original series, which followed the fall of the spy agency Citadel and its agents who had their memories wiped.

No doubt there will be terrifying threats to face, and a huge amount of action. Chopra previously told RadioTimes.com about how proud she was to perform many of her own stunts - so a similar approach might be the way forward on Citadel: Diana.

Citadel: Diana trailer

We don't have a trailer for the upcoming series just yet, with Prime Video only releasing a first look at De Angelis in the role.

However, we'll keep this page updated with more details as and when they come.

