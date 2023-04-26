But star Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark all those years ago, has admitted he feels a long way away from the character a decade after the brutal death scene.

For Game of Thrones fans, a momentous milestone is coming up, with the 10th anniversary of the iconic Red Wedding on the horizon (yep, we're feeling old too).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the premiere of Citadel, Madden explained: "I feel very detached from it now, it was so long ago. I feel like it’s a character I’ve watched die quite a few times because often journalists ask me to rewatch it!"

Richard Madden as Mason Kane and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh in Citadel. Prime Video

For those who weren't scarred by the infamous moment, the Red Wedding was an iconic sequence in the season 3 episode The Rains of Castamere.

It saw the massacre of Stark, his pregnant wife Talisa (Oona Chaplin), and his mother Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), arranged by Walder Frey (David Bradley).

Read more:

It's remembered not only as one of the most shocking moments in Game of Thrones, but in television history.

Since then, Madden has gone on to more huge roles in TV and film, including in the Marvel movie Eternals and, most recently, in the Prime Video spy thriller Citadel. The new series sees his character, spy Mason Kane, have his memory wiped to protect the secrets of intelligence agency Citadel.

"The idea of playing two different people in one body, that's a fascinating thing for me," he added to RadioTimes.com of his new role.

"Also because we're creating this huge world, that's rooted in reality...it had a lot of things that brought me into it but it's a brilliant story and it's really complicated and everyone exists in this grey zone where they all lie and cheat and screw each other over and it's a great story."

Citadel will be available to stream on Prime Video from 28th April. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

