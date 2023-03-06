Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas , Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci , the upcoming series will follow a spy agency, whose agents have had their memories wiped.

The Russo Brothers' new project, Prime Video series Citadel, is coming very soon and it looks as epic as expected.

As a powerful syndicate rises up against them, they need to recover their memories and fight back.

A trailer for the show was recently released, showing Chopra's Agent Sinh and Madden's Agent Kane encountering each other for what is seemingly the first time - but being certain they recognise each other's faces.

They remember an explosion, and not much else - and it's down to them to piece their memories back together.

The Russo Brothers have also teased how Chopra and Madden play "multiple versions of themselves".

"The new personalities come in conflict with their old personalities," Joe Russo recently explained. "That was the idea that I think most excited us, because I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that before, where you have multiple characters dealing with a crisis of personality and a crisis of conscience."

When is Citadel released on Prime Video?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh Prime Video

The first two episodes of Citadel will be released on 28th April 2023 on Prime Video.

The remaining four episodes will then be released weekly, with the series concluding on 26th May.

Who is in the cast of Citadel?

The following cast members have been confirmed for Citadel:

Richard Madden as Mason Kane

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer

Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence

Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy

Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje

Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy

The new series has a starry cast and is led by none other than Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Madden, an icon of British TV, is best known for roles including Robb Stark in Game of Thrones and the popular BBC drama Bodyguard, as well as appearing in films including Rocketman, alongside Taron Egerton, and Marvel's Eternals.

Chopra Jonas, meanwhile, started her career in numerous Bollywood films, including romantic thriller Aitraaz and the box office hits Krrish and Don. Most recently, she appeared in the film The White Tiger (which she also served as executive producer on) and in The Matrix Resurrections.

Also starring in Citadel is Stanley Tucci, best known for films including The Devil Wears Prada, Easy A, Supernova, and The Hunger Games franchise, as well as TV shows like Inside Man.

Madden and Chopra Jonas have spoken out about the series and are clearly excited about the prospect of playing different versions of their characters as the show jumps back and forwards in time.

"The show is completely non-linear,” Chopra Jonas said at a press conference. “We had to remind each other of the story. It was like a big jigsaw to remember.”

Madden added: "Sometimes, you’re like, ‘What character am I now? What do I know? What do I not know?'”

Chopra Jonas went on to say: "Well, I have a scar on my eyebrow – that’s courtesy of Citadel. I don’t even cover it anymore!”

What is the plot of Citadel?

A synopsis for the series reads: "Global spy agency Citadel has fallen, and its agents' memories were wiped clean. Now the powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void. Can the Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back?"

Is there a trailer for Citadel?

The first trailer for Citadel was released on 6th March. Watch it below:

