The new series follows an independent global spy agency – tasked with upholding the safety and security of all people – who were destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. We follow the agents who have had their memories wiped as they fight back against Manticore.

Citadel has arrived on Prime Video , with the new Russo Brothers series promising to be the kind of nail-biting spy thriller we've been waiting for.

With the likes of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville starring in the series, it's safe to say that it's a star-studded one.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Prime Video's Citadel.

Citadel cast: Who stars in the Prime Video series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Citadel. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Richard Madden as Mason Kane

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer

Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence

Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy

Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje

Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy

Richard Madden plays Mason Kane

Richard Madden as Mason Kane in Citadel. Prime Video

Who is Mason Kane? Mason is one of the elite agents who has had his memory wiped and narrowly escaped from Citadel's fall. He's remained hidden since, until one night he's tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick, who needs his help. He teams up with his old partner Nadia, and together they must embark on an international mission to stop Manticore.

Where else have I seen Richard Madden? Madden has had a variety of performances across TV, film and stage, including a leading role in BBC's Bodyguard, as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, as John Reid in Rocketman, as Cosimo de' Medici in Medici and, more recently, as Ikaris in Marvel's Eternals.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Nadia Sinh

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh in Citadel. Prime Video

Who is Nadia Sinh? After the fall of Citadel, Nadia (like the other surviving agents who escaped) has been living a new life, with a new identity and is unaware of her past. Mason seeks Nadia out and they take on this epic mission together, reuniting as partners. But will their relationship, one that's built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love, cause further disaster?

Where else have I seen Priyanka Chopra Jonas? Chopra Jonas is one of India's highest-paid actresses and has received numerous accolades throughout her illustrious career as a Bollywood actress. She made her Hollywood live-action film debut in Baywatch opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, and has starred in The White Tiger, Isn’t it Romantic?, We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix Resurrections. She is perhaps best known for her leading role in Quantico.

Stanley Tucci plays Bernard Orlick

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick in Citadel. Prime Video

Who is Bernard Orlick? Orlick is Mason and Nadia's former Citadel colleague who tracks Mason down after needing his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Where else have I seen Stanley Tucci? Tucci has most recently been seen on our screens in BBC's Inside Man, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy. He is well known for his roles in The Lovely Bones, The Devil Wears Prada, Burlesque, Captain America: The First Avenger and The Hunger Games film series.

Lesley Manville plays Dahlia Archer

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer in Citadel. Prime Video

Who is Dahlia Archer? Archer is the villain of the series who has been employed by mysterious forces. Speaking about her role, Manville revealed: "She's the UK Ambassador to the United States, with this really dark side and facade of someone reliable and honourable.

"But she's far from honourable, she's self-serving, she's manipulative, she's really quite the bad person, and I thought this is going to be great to play."

Where else have I seen Lesley Manville? Manville is known for her roles in Magpie Murders, Sherwood, The Crown, Phantom Thread, Maleficent, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Harlots and I Am.

Ashleigh Cummings plays Abby Conroy

Ashleigh Cummings. Getty

Who is Abby Conroy? Abby is Mason's wife and meets him after the fall of Citadel at a memory therapy treatment centre. Together, they have a daughter named Hendrix.

Where else have I seen Ashleigh Cummings? The Australian actress is known for her role as Robyn Mathers in Tomorrow, When the War Began, in Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Puberty Blues, Gallipoli and Westside.

Roland Møller as Anders and Davik Silje

Roland Møller in Citadel. Prime Video

Who are Anders and Davik Silje? The lead operative of Citadel's rival intelligence agency, Manticore, Silje has been incarcerated in a Citadel detention facility for years. He has spent his time getting even angrier over the man responsible for his capture, Mason Kane. Now free, he sets his sights on revenge and bringing down Citadel once and for all.

Where else have I seen Roland Møller? The Danish actor is known for roles in Land of Mine, and high-profile films like Valhalla, A Hijacking, Darkland, Atomic Blonde and Skyscraper.

