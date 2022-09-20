David Tennant and Stanley Tucci star in mysterious Inside Man trailer

The trailer gives little away when it comes to plot, although we do see all four of the central characters, played by Tennant, Tucci, Lydia West and Dolly Wells.

Steven Moffat's latest series Inside Man , which stars David Tennant and Stanley Tucci, starts next week on BBC One, and we now have our first full look at the mysterious drama.

An official synopsis for the series has also been released, although it remains similarly cryptic. The synopsis says: "In the US, a prisoner on death row (Tucci) is seeking atonement as he faces execution. On a train in England, a journalist (West) is looking for a story.

"In a quiet little village, a vicar (Tennant) is picking up his son’s maths tutor (Wells) from the station. All four are about to be entangled in a dilemma that could lead one of them to murder..."

Tucci's prisoner certainly gets the majority of the dialogue in the trailer, ominously ending things by saying: "Everyone’s a murderer. You just have to meet the right person."

Meanwhile we see lots of foreboding objects being grabbed - hammers, tape, handcuffs - and hints of bloody violence, so it seems we should strap in for a thrilling ride.

The series, which starts on Monday 26th September, comes from former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, who is also known for creating the likes of Sherlock and Dracula.

Tennant previously acknowledged the secrecy around the show when speaking with RadioTimes.com, saying: "I don’t know what I’m allowed to tell you. It’s very hard to describe – I know that much. It’s not really like anything else I’ve seen, and yet it’s very recognisably Steven.

"But – it’s really hard to describe! There are all these very disparate elements that he brings together in his usual brilliant, entirely unexpected way."

Inside Man is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 26th September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

