David Tennant says Inside Man isn't like anything else on TV

The mysterious drama stars Tennant as a vicar, whose life begins to intertwine with that of a prisoner on death row, played by Stanley Tucci, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar.

David Tennant has teased his upcoming drama Inside Man – a BBC series created by Doctor Who 's Steven Moffat – with the actor revealing it's "not really like anything else" on TV.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the opening of Riverside Studios play Horse-Play, the Doctor Who star revealed that the four-parter feels like a Moffat title.

"I don’t know what I’m allowed to tell you," he said. "It’s very hard to describe – I know that much. It’s not really like anything else I’ve seen, and yet it’s very recognisably Steven [Moffat].

"But – it’s really hard to describe! There are all these very disparate elements that he brings together in his usual brilliant, entirely unexpected way."

Inside Man is also set to feature It's A Sin breakout Lydia West alongside Dracula's Dolly Wells, Hanna's Lyndsey Marshal, Maigret's Tilly Vosburgh, Midnight Mass star Louis Oliver and Cursed's Mark Quarterly.

The BBC announced the drama last year, sharing first-look images of Tennant and Tucci in character as a vicar and a prisoner respectively.

Stanley Tucci in BBC's Inside Man BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

While a release date for Inside Man has not yet been confirmed by the BBC, it isn't the only project reuniting Moffat with former Doctor Who stars, as Peter Capaldi is set to star in Amazon Prime Video's The Devil's Hour, where Moffat serves as an executive producer.

Teasing the show to RadioTimes.com earlier this year, Moffat said: "It's a really hard one to define and we asked all the actors to define it.

"And Peter Capaldi being a genius said, 'Listen to your nightmares.' So that's the best I can tell you.”

Horse-Play is currently running from 7th until 24th September at Riverside Studios

Inside Man is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the near future.

