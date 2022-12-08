One film that made waves at the ceremony when it first came out in 2010 is The King's Speech. Not only did it bag 12 nominations, but it also earned Colin Firth his first, and to date only, win for Best Actor.

This time of year is teeming with festive content, from classics like Love Actually to original Christmas content on streaming land. But it's also Oscar season, which means studios have been putting out their best offerings in the hopes of bagging an Academy Award.

Firth stars as King George VI, while Geoffrey Rush is Lionel Logue, the Australian self-taught speech therapist who helps him overcome his stutter when he ascends the thrones following his brother's (Guy Pearce) abdication. Helena Bonham Carter plays his wife and the late Queen Mother, Elizabeth.

If you're looking for a break from all the Christmas films as you settle in front of the TV one of these cold evenings, this is a strong contender.

But how and where can you watch it? Read on to find out.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch The King's Speech movie

There are a few ways you can watch The King's Speech.

Currently, the film is not slated to be shown on linear TV. That means you won't be able to catch it on the usual broadcasting channels this Christmas. However, there are a few ways you can watch it via streaming. More on that below.

Is The King's Speech on Netflix?

Yes! The King's Speech is available on Netflix UK. All you need to watch it is a subscription to the streamer itself, or to Sky Glass or Virgin Media Stream.

Unfortuntatley for those across the pond, the film isn't available on Netflix US.

Where else can I watch The King's Speech?

The film is also available on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

You can also rent and buy it via Amazon Prime Video. It costs £3.49 to rent, and £5.99 to buy.

Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.