Is Love Actually on TV or Netflix this Christmas 2021? How to watch and stream online

It might be 18 years old now, but the classic romantic comedy Love Actually is one we return to every Christmas to spread a little festive cheer.

Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister boogying to Jump (For My Love); Bill Nighy’s hilarious cover of Love Is All Around; little Thomas Brodie-Sangster running through the airport, and, of course, that card scene.

These scenes are still referenced, parodied, and enjoyed all these years later, so it’s no surprise that, along with Elf, Love Actually has become one of the few modern movies that have become essential Christmas viewing every year.

The comedy, which follows 10 interconnected ‘love stories’ and boasts a star-studded cast including Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Dame Emma Thompson.

Universal Pictures

Back in 2018, Knightley made headlines when she admitted she hadn’t seen Love Actually since its release in 2003 – and that she couldn’t even remember who her character Juliet ends up with between Peter and Mark.

Talking to Digital Spy earlier this month (December 2021), Knightley revealed that she still has not re-watched the festive rom-com, but is now aware of her character’s ending.

“No, I have not watched the film again. Yes, I know that I stay with my husband!” she said. “I must watch the film, I know. It’s just very odd watching films that you’re in! It’s just a bit weird!”

It might be a Christmas film brimming with iconic moments, but is Love Actually actually available to watch anywhere? Here’s where you can watch it for Christmas 2021.

Is Love Actually on TV this Christmas?

Good news, Sky is here to make your Christmas movie dreams come true…

Love Actually will be airing on TV this festive season – many times in fact – but only if you have Sky. The Christmas classic has already started airing on Sky Cinema – keep an eye on Sky Cinema Drama and, of course, Sky Cinema Christmas.

Sky customers can also watch Love Actually on demand through their Sky box or the Sky Go app.

Is Love Actually on Netflix?

Yes. Love Actually officially arrived back on Netflix on November 16th this year, so we can watch it on repeat throughout the festive season (and beyond).

If you don’t have Netflix, you can sign up for a free trial.

There’s Something About Movies host Alan Carr recently provided his opinion on the Christmas classic – and his verdict may sting for long-time fans of the Richard Curtis romcom.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the There’s Something About Movies festive special, the Chatty Man star described the 2003 hit as “alright” when asked for his verdict on the film.

“It is what it is, isn’t it? You want a bit of escapism,” he said. “It’s alright.

“Is it dated? It’s weird how It’s a Wonderful Life, that doesn’t feel it’s dated, where I feel Love Actually does feel a little bit, it does feel a bit of a time gone by. Whereas It’s a Wonderful Life still chimes with you. It’s odd, isn’t it?”

Where else can I watch Love Actually online?

If you don’t have Sky, you can still stream Love Actually without a contract on NOW. The NOW Sky Cinema Pass costs £9.99 a month or you can sign up for a free trial.

It’s also available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.

You can also buy the DVD on Amazon or buy the soundtrack here.

