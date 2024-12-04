A bit like Love Actually, the film follows various storylines about friends, family and love in the run-up to Christmas, albeit with a more child-friendly approach than the earlier film.

And also like Love Actually, an impressive ensemble cast has been brought together for the project, with a number of big-name stars voicing the characters, including Succession star Brian Cox as Santa Claus.

Wondering who else is featured in the voice cast? Read on for everything you need to know.

That Christmas voice cast: Who stars in the Richard Curtis Netflix film?

You can find the full list of voice stars who appear in the film below – scroll down for more information about some of the biggest names who feature and the characters they play.

Brian Cox as Santa Claus

Fiona Shaw as Miss Trapper

Jodie Whittaker as Mrs Williams

Bill Nighy as Lighthouse Bill

Lolly Adefope as Mrs McNutt

Alex Macqueen as Mr Forrest

Katherine Parkinson as Mrs Forrest

Sindhu Vee as Mrs Mulji

India Brown as Bernadette 'Bernie' McNutt

Zazie Hayhurst as Sam Beccles

Sienna Sayer as Charlie Beccles

Jack Wisniewski as Danny Williams

Rosie Cavaliero as Mrs Beccles

Paul Kaye as Yirrell

Guz Khan as Dasher

Andy Nyman as Mr Beccles

Kuhu Agarwal as Nisha Mulji

Bronte Smith as Eve McNutt

Freddie Spry as Teddy Forrest

Ava Talbot as Scarlett Forrest

Rhys Darby as Mr McNutt

Deborah Findlay as Mrs Horton

Alicia Davies as a weather person

Jordan North and Dermot O'Leary as Mr Hack and Mr Chop

Brian Cox plays Santa Claus

Brian Cox plays Santa in That Christmas. Netflix

Who is Santa Claus? A character who needs no introduction, this story's version of Father Christmas experiences a bit of a muddle thanks to the heavy snowfall in the run-up to Christmas.

What else has Brian Cox been in? Recently, Cox has become best known for his turn as Logan Roy in Succession, but his hugely successful decades-spanning career has brought him big roles across stage and screen, with film highlights including Manhunter, Rob Roy, Braveheart, The Long Kiss Goodnight, The Bourne Identity, The Ring, Adaptation, X2, Troy, Red Eye, Zodiac, Coriolanus and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Fiona Shaw plays Miss Trapper

Fiona Shaw plays Miss Tapper in That Christmas. Netflix

Who is Miss Trapper? A fearsome head teacher in Wellington-on-Sea.

What else has Fiona Shaw been in? Shaw has recently been seen starring in the second season of Bad Sisters, while other prominent credits include True Detective: Night Country, Killing Eve, Fleabag and the Harry Potter films – in which she played Petunia Dursley.

Jodie Whittaker plays Mrs Williams

Jodie Whittaker plays Mrs Williams in That Christmas. Netflix

Who is Mrs Williams? A nurse in Wellington-on-Sea, who is the single mother to Danny.

What else has Jodie Whittaker been in? Most people will know Whittaker from Doctor Who, ITV crime drama Broadchurch, sci-fi film Attack the Block, St Trinian's, Black Mirror's The Entire History of You episode and season 1 of BBC medical drama Trust Me. Recently, she's starred in the second season of BBC prison drama Time and Australian series One Night.

Bill Nighy plays Lighthouse Bill

Bill Nighy plays Lighthouse Bill in That Christmas. Netflix

Who is Lighthouse Bill? A local lighthouse keeper who is obsessed with Christmas and must aid Santa with his bumpy landing.

What else has Bill Nighy been in? Nighy's career first really took off thanks to his role in another Richard Curtis Christmas film, Love Actually, and ever since he's been seen regularly in all sorts of major films including Pirates of the Caribbean, Shaun of the Dead, Notes on a Scandal, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, About Time, Living and Joy – among many more.

Lolly Adefope plays Mrs McNutt

Lolly Adefope plays Mrs McNutt in That Christmas. Netflix

Who is Mrs McNutt? A resident of Wellington-on-Sea.

What else has Lolly Adefope been in? Known for her work in comedy, you'll probably recognise Adefope for her roles in Ghosts, Shrills and on Taskmaster. More recently, she's starred in The Franchise and had small roles in films including Saltburn and Wicked Little Letters.

Rhys Darby plays Mr McNutt

Rhys Darby plays Mr McNutt in That Christmas. Netflix

Who is Mr McNutt? A resident of Wellington-on-Sea.

What else has Rhys Darby been in? Darby is best known for playing Murray Hewitt in Flight of the Conchords and has appeared in films including Yes Man, The Boat That Rocked, What We Do in the Shadows, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Next Goal Wins.

Alex Macqueen plays Mr Forrest

Alex Macqueen plays Mr Forrest in That Christmas. Netflix

Who is Mr Forrest? A resident of Wellington-on-Sea.

What else has Alex Macqueen been in? A regular face on British TV, Macqueen has had roles in Holby City, Doctor Who, Peep Show, The Thick of It, Keeping Mum, Fate: The Winx Saga and The Inbetweeners.

Katherine Parkinson plays Mrs Forrest

Katherine Parkinson plays Mrs Forrest in That Christmas. Netflix

Who is Mrs Forrest? A resident of Wellington-on-Sea.

What else has Katherine Parkinson been in? Parkinson had a starring role as Jen in The IT Crowd and was recently seen as Lizzie Vereker in Rivals. She appeared on season 10 of Taskmaster and other credits include Doc Martin, Humans and The Boat That Rocked.

Sindhu Vee plays Mrs Mulji

Sindhu Vee plays Mrs Mulji in That Christmas. Netflix

Who is Mrs Mulji? A resident of Wellington-on-Sea.

What else has Sindhu Vee been in? Best known as a stand-up comedian, Vee has also been seen in Sex Education, Feel Good, Starstruck and the films Matilda the Musical and What's Love Got To Do With It?

Guz Khan plays Dasher

Guz Khan plays Dasher in That Christmas. Netflix

Who is Dasher? One of Santa's trusty reindeer.

What else has Guz Khan been in? Khan is best known as the star and creator of Man Like Mobeen, while he's also appeared on Taskmaster and a range of other panel shows in addition to roles in Curfew and Our Flag Means Death.

