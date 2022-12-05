Whether you're singing along to God Only Knows over the credits or crying to Both Sides Now with Emma Thompson, the soundtrack to Love Actually is a certified compilation of wonderful songs.

It's one of the most beloved Christmas films of all time - and it happens to have one of the best soundtracks too.

The film's intertwining love stories are perfectly punctuated and enhanced through a mix of great pop songs and a romantic score from Craig Armstrong.

So, without further ado, here is all you need to know about the soundtrack to Love Actually.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Actually soundtrack: Every song featured in the Christmas classic

Bill Nighy in Love Actually. Netflix/BA

There are actually two different versions of the soundtrack for Love Actually - one for the UK and one for the US.

Love Actually UK soundtrack

The following songs feature in the UK version of the beloved Richard Curtis film:

Jump - Girls Aloud

Too Lost in You (Love Actually version) - Sugababes

The Trouble With Love Is - Kelly Clarkson

Here With Me - Dido

Christmas is All Around - Billy Mack (Bill Nighy)

Turn Me On - Norah Jones

Songbird - Eva Cassidy

Sweetest Goodbye - Maroon 5

Wherever You Will Go - The Calling

I'll See It Through - Texas

Both Sides Now (2000 version) - Joni Mitchell

White Christmas - Otis Redding

Take Me as I Am - Wyclef Jean and Sharissa

All I Want for Christmas is You - Olivia Olson

God Only Knows - The Beach Boys

All You Need Is Love - Lynden David Hall

Sometimes - Gabrielle

Love Actually US soundtrack

The following songs feature in the US version:

The Trouble With Love Is - Kelly Clarkson

Here With Me - Dido

Medley: Sweetest Goodbye/Sunday Morning - Maroon 5

Turn Me On - Norah Jones

Take Me as I Am - Wyclef Jean and Sharissa

Songbird - Eva Cassidy

Wherever You Will Go - The Calling

Jump (For My Love) - The Pointer Sisters

Both Sides Now (2000 version) - Joni Mitchell

All You Need Is Love - Lynden David Hall

God Only Loves - The Beach Boys

I'll See It Through - Texas

Too Lost in You (Love Actually version) - Sugababes

White Christmas - Otis Redding

Christmas Is All Around - Billy Mack (Billy Nighy)

All I Want for Christmas Is You - Olivia Olson

The US version does not feature Gabrielle or Girls Aloud (swapping them out for The Pointer Sisters), and offers a different track for Maroon 5.

Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.