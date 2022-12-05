Love Actually soundtrack: Every song featured in the Christmas classic
Richard Curtis's beloved romcom is a staple of the festive season, but what music features in the Christmas film Love Actually?
It's one of the most beloved Christmas films of all time - and it happens to have one of the best soundtracks too.
Whether you're singing along to God Only Knows over the credits or crying to Both Sides Now with Emma Thompson, the soundtrack to Love Actually is a certified compilation of wonderful songs.
The film's intertwining love stories are perfectly punctuated and enhanced through a mix of great pop songs and a romantic score from Craig Armstrong.
So, without further ado, here is all you need to know about the soundtrack to Love Actually.
There are actually two different versions of the soundtrack for Love Actually - one for the UK and one for the US.
Love Actually UK soundtrack
The following songs feature in the UK version of the beloved Richard Curtis film:
- Jump - Girls Aloud
- Too Lost in You (Love Actually version) - Sugababes
- The Trouble With Love Is - Kelly Clarkson
- Here With Me - Dido
- Christmas is All Around - Billy Mack (Bill Nighy)
- Turn Me On - Norah Jones
- Songbird - Eva Cassidy
- Sweetest Goodbye - Maroon 5
- Wherever You Will Go - The Calling
- I'll See It Through - Texas
- Both Sides Now (2000 version) - Joni Mitchell
- White Christmas - Otis Redding
- Take Me as I Am - Wyclef Jean and Sharissa
- All I Want for Christmas is You - Olivia Olson
- God Only Knows - The Beach Boys
- All You Need Is Love - Lynden David Hall
- Sometimes - Gabrielle
Love Actually US soundtrack
The following songs feature in the US version:
- The Trouble With Love Is - Kelly Clarkson
- Here With Me - Dido
- Medley: Sweetest Goodbye/Sunday Morning - Maroon 5
- Turn Me On - Norah Jones
- Take Me as I Am - Wyclef Jean and Sharissa
- Songbird - Eva Cassidy
- Wherever You Will Go - The Calling
- Jump (For My Love) - The Pointer Sisters
- Both Sides Now (2000 version) - Joni Mitchell
- All You Need Is Love - Lynden David Hall
- God Only Loves - The Beach Boys
- I'll See It Through - Texas
- Too Lost in You (Love Actually version) - Sugababes
- White Christmas - Otis Redding
- Christmas Is All Around - Billy Mack (Billy Nighy)
- All I Want for Christmas Is You - Olivia Olson
The US version does not feature Gabrielle or Girls Aloud (swapping them out for The Pointer Sisters), and offers a different track for Maroon 5.
