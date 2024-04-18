The character of Bridget was created by author and journalist Helen Fielding, and was famously brought to life through four books and three movies chronicling everything from love triangles to career changes to prison stints.

Now Bridget is set to return to our screens once more, 24 years after the iconic first movie Bridget Jones's Diary was released, with the new Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy movie.

Starring Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant in their classic roles, alongside brand new stars, the announcement of the new film has certainly got people talking.

Whether you're finding the details of the plot difficult to remember, or you simply want to relive the best moments of your favourite series, the best thing to do is to treat yourself to rereading the Bridget Jones books in order once again— and we're here to help you do just that.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about the Bridget Jones books, as well as all the juicy details about the new movie.

How to read the Bridget Jones books in order

Bridget Jones books in chronological order

While the concept of the books and movies are the same, and the same characters come up, the books and movies don't follow the exact same chronological order and plot.

If you want to read the books in chronological order, here's the line-up:

Bridget Jones's Diary (1996)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (1999)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2013)

Bridget Jones books in release order

However, the Bridget Jones books were not released in chronological order. Here are the Bridget Jones books in release order:

Bridget Jones's Diary (1996)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (1999)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2013)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones's Diary

Meet Bridget. She's single, she's 30-something and is on a mission for self-improvement. Like many, she's aching to advance in her career, get in shape and, most importantly, find love.

Enter two polar opposite love interests: cheeky and charming Daniel Cleaver (who just so happens to be Bridget's boss) and the more reserved Mark Darcy. But who will she choose?

You'll get all the insight you need from reading her diary, which also contains all her meditations of dating, insecurities and personal growth, all punctuated by her trademark humour.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Careful, there's about to be a major spoiler in the next paragraph.

Bridget is now in a committed relationship with Mark Darcy (congratulations if you guessed correctly) and, like any relationship, it presents its challenges. Bridget begins to struggle with feelings of jealousy towards Mark's new attractive colleague Rebecca, as well as having difficulties in her career.

The plot thickens, with a secret crush, accidental drug smuggling and a stint in a Thai jail all in store. Intrigued? You should be.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Bridget is now in her 50s, widowed and raising her two children. This time, we'll see her juggle all the challenges of single parenthood, working on her career and falling for a younger man.

As if that weren't enough, Bridget also grapples with tweeting and texting etiquette, as well as rediscovering her sexuality in what some people rudely deem as middle age.

Bridget Jones's Baby: The Diaries

The final instalment in the Bridget Jones series takes a step back in time to focus on Bridget before the challenges of marriage and single parenthood came her way.

This time, Bridget is pregnant— great news! Or is it? Because Bridget isn't quite sure who the father is, leading us back to the classic Cleaver-Darcy struggle. The world's favourite singleton has got a lot on her plate, but we all know she's well-equipped to handle it by now.

How many Bridget Jones movies are there?

There are currently three Bridget Jones movies: Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones's Baby (2016).

A fourth movie has also just been announced and is expected to be based on the book titled 'Bridget Jones: Mad About a Boy'.

Where to watch the Bridget Jones movies in the UK

If you're more of a visual person, or you simply just want to watch one of your favourite books come to life on the screen, then you're in luck, as the three Bridget Jones movies are available to watch online.

All three films, Bridget Jones's Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones's Baby, are available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

The trilogy is also available on NOW and Sky Cinema, according to JustWatch.

Is there a new Bridget Jones movie?

It's great news for fans of iconic noughties British rom-coms: Bridget Jones is returning to the big screen.

The film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy shares its title with the third book in the Bridget Jones novel series, in which Bridget is a widow in her 50s with two children, navigating single parenthood, social media and new romances. The plot of the movie, however, has not yet been confirmed.

Stars Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant are confirmed to be returning, along with new additions Leo Woodall of One Day fame, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, star of 12 Years a Slave.

However, there is one name noticeably missing from the bill of the new film, and that's Colin Firth, who is not set to reprise his role as Mark Darcy.

For more info on the latest Bridget Jones movie, check out our round-up of Bridget Jones 4 spoilers and everything we know so far.

When is Bridget Jones 4 coming out?

The fourth on-screen instalment of the Bridget Jones franchise, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, is set to be released in US cinemas on Valentine's Day 2025, with its UK release date still to be announced.

