The series is reportedly being written and executive produced by Mayans MC's Elgin James, while Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring will act as executive producer.

The original show starred Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller and ran for four seasons between 2005 and 2009, before a sequel series arrived in 2015 and ran for one season.

Wentworth Miller in Prison Break. SEAC

It is not a surprise that Miller isn't set to return - in 2020 the star, who is gay, said in an Instagram post: "I’m out. Of PB. Officially. Not [because] of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told)."

Read more:

Purcell responded to the post: "It was fun mate. What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth. Keep the posts coming. …. love ya brother."

This announcement could mean that Prison Break is following the revival format Suits is reportedly following, based on the model established by shows like CSI and NCIS, where each show focuses on a different location and characters.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It will become just one of a number of major shows being rebooted, with the US version of The Office also supposedly in line for a revival.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.