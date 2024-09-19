It features an all-star voice cast, including Sylvia Hoeks, Stuart Martin and Game of Thrones stars Pilou Asbæk and Kristofer Hivju. But who else stars and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Twilight of the Gods.

Who’s in the cast of Twilight of the Gods?

Below is the main voice cast line-up for Twilight of the Gods on Netflix. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid

Stuart Martin as Leif

Pilou Asbæk as Thor

John Noble as Odin

Paterson Joseph as Loki

Rahul Kohli as Egill

Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona

Kristofer Hivju as Andvari

Peter Stormare as Ulfr

Jamie Chung as Hel

Lauren Cohan as Inge

Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel

Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor

Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Thyra

Sylvia Hoeks plays Sigrid

Sylvia Hoeks Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Who is Sigrid? Sigrid is a warrior whose wedding night to mortal king, Leif, is destroyed by Thor. This sends the couple on a journey for vengeance.

Where have I seen Sylvia Hoeks before? Hoeks is known for her roles in films such as Blade Runner 2049 and The Girl in the Spider's Web, as well as the series See.

Stuart Martin plays Leif

Stuart Martin. Michael Tran / AFP

Who is Leif? Leif is the mortal king whose wedding night to Sigrid is attacked by Thor.

Where have I seen Stuart Martin before? Martin is known for his roles in series including River City, Hebburn, Game of Thrones, Babylon, Silent Witness, Medici, Jamestown, Crime and Miss Scarlet and the Duke. He has also had roles in films including Army of Thieves and Rebel Moon parts 1 and 2.

Pilou Asbæk plays Thor

Pilou Asbæk Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Who is Thor? Thor is the son of Odin and God of Thunder, who attacked Sigrid and Leif's wedding night.

Where have I seen Pilou Asbæk before? Asbæk is known for playing Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, while he has also appeared in Borgen, The Borgias, Lucy, The Great Wall, Ghost in the Shell, Overlord, Uncharted and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

John Noble plays Odin

John Noble Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Who is Odin? Odin is the king of the gods and father of Thor.

Where have I seen John Noble before? Noble played Denethor in The Lord of the Rings series and Walter in Fringe, while he has also had roles in All Saints, Home and Away, The Good Wife, Sleepy Hollow, Legends of Tomorrow, Elementary, The Boys, Totally Completely Fine and Star Trek: Prodigy.

Paterson Joseph plays Loki

Paterson Joseph. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Loki? Loki is a shapeshifting god and father of Hel, who Sigrid enlists in her mission of vengeance against Thor.

Where have I seen Paterson Joseph before? Joseph is known for his roles in series such as Peep Show, Casualty, Doctor Who, Law & Order: UK, Timeless, Vigil, Noughts + Crosses, Boat Story and Inside No. 9. He has also had roles in films including The Beach and Wonka.

Rahul Kohli plays Egill

Rahul Kohli. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images for ABA

Who is Egill? Little is yet known about Egill.

Where have I seen Rahul Kohli before? Kohli is known for his roles in iZombie and Mike Flanagan projects including The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, The Fall of the House of Usher and the upcoming The Life of Chuck.

Jamie Clayton plays The Seid-Kona

Jamie Clayton. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Who is The Seid-Kona? Little is yet known about The Seid-Kona, but their name translates to "witch lady" from Old Norse.

Where have I seen Jamie Clayton before? Clayton has appeared in series including Sense8, BoJack Horseman, Designated Survivor and The L Word: Generation Q, as well as the film Hellraiser.

Kristofer Hivju plays Andvari

Kristofer Hivju. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Andvari? Andvari is a blacksmith who Sigrid goes to seeking weapons in her quest for vengeance.

Where have I seen Kristofer Hivju before? Hivju is known for playing Tormund in Game of Thrones, while he has also appeared in The Thing, After Earth, Force Majeure, The Fate of the Furious, The Witcher, Beck and Cocaine Bear.

Peter Stormare plays Ulfr

Peter Stormare. Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic

Who is Ulfr? Little is known about Ulfr at this point, but his name translates to wolf in Old Norse.

Where have I seen Peter Stormare before? Stormare is known for his roles in films including Armageddon, Fargo, Jurassic Park: The Lost World, Chocolat, Bad Boys II, Constantine and 22 Jump Street. He has also appeared in series such as Prison Break, The Blacklist, Castlevania, American Gods and 1923.

Jamie Chung plays Hel

Jamie Chung Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Hel? Hel is the daughter of Loki and the ruler of the underworld.

Where have I seen Jamie Chung before? Chung has appeared in series including Believe, Once Upon a Time, Gotham, The Gifted, Lovecraft Country, Dexter: New Blood, Succession and Batman: Caped Crusader. He has also appeared in films such as Big Hero 6 and Office Christmas Party.

Lauren Cohan plays Inge

Lauren Cohan. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

Who is Inge? Little is currently known about Inge.

Where have I seen Lauren Cohan before? Cohan is best known for playing Maggie in The Walking Dead, while she has also had roles in Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries, Archer, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Mile 22, Whiskey Cavalier and Invincible.

Corey Stoll plays Hrafnkel

Corey Stoll. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Who is Hrafnkel? Little is currently known about Hrafnkel.

Where have I seen Corey Stoll before? Stoll is known for his roles in House of Cards, playing Peter Russo, and the Ant-Man film series, playing Darren Cross. He has also had roles in series such as Law & Order: Los Angeles, The Strain, The Deuce, Baghdad Central, Transatlantic and Billions, as well as films including Push, Salt, Midnight in Paris, Black Mass, Gold, First Man, West Side Story and Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire.

Birgitte Hjort Sørensen plays Hervor

Birgitte Hjort Sørensen. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Who is Hervor? Little is currently known about Hervor.

Where have I seen Birgitte Hjort Sørensen before? Sørensen has previously appeared in Game of Thrones, Pitch Perfect 2, Vinyl, Greystone, Borgen and Dark Horse.

Thea Sofie Loch Næss plays Thyra

Thea Sofie Loch Næss. Anna Webber/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel

Who is Thyra? Thyra is one of Sigrid's allies in her quest for vengeance against Thor.

Where have I seen Thea Sofie Loch Næss before? She is best known for playing Skade in The Last Kingdom, while she has also appeared in other series such as Hjerteslag.

Twilight of the Gods will be released in on 19th September 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

