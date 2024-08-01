It's an impressive line-up of behind-the-camera talent, with reviews for season 1 deeming this one of the better adaptations of the source material – and some fans are already calling for more.

Read on for everything we know so far about the future of Batman: Caped Crusader, including the latest news on season 2 and release date speculation.

Will there be a Batman: Caped Crusader season 2?

Batman in Batman: Caped Crusader Prime Video

Yes! Batman: Caped Crusader will return for season 2 on Prime Video.

Back in March 2023, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the animated series had been picked up by Amazon's streaming service with a double-season order, demonstrating a considerable amount of faith in the project.

Perhaps that's not surprising, as Prime Video has carved out quite a niche with darker superhero fare including The Boys, its animated spin-off Diabolical and Robert Kirkman's brutal Invincible.

Usually, DC Comics content lands on Max or HBO, as they are both Warner Bros companies – the media giant that also owns the publisher – but Caped Crusader was dropped prior to completion amid James Gunn and Peter Safran's creative reshuffle.

When could Batman: Caped Crusader season 2 be released?

Catwoman in Batman: Caped Crusader. Amazon Studios

That's a tougher question! Stylised animated fare has proven difficult to produce at speed, with Marvel's What If...? and the aforementioned Invincible both facing long gaps between seasons.

For that reason, we'd advise fans to brace for a wait, but there's a chance that Prime Video's two-season order could have allowed the creators to get ahead on developing the next batch.

With that in mind, it's possible that Batman: Caped Crusader season 2 could arrive in late 2025/early 2026 – allowing approximately 18 months for production – but that's merely speculation for the time being.

Batman: Caped Crusader season 2 cast speculation

Batman: Caped Crusader. Amazon Studios

It's quite likely, albeit not confirmed, that the cast of Batman: Caped Crusader will remain largely the same in season 2, but we'll update this page if any unexpected swaps arise.

Here's a full list of Batman: Caped Crusader cast members for those in need of a refresher:

Hamish Linklater as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Jamie Chung as Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn

Christina Ricci as Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent / Two-Face

Eric Morgan Stuart as James Gordon

Michelle C Bonilla as Renee Montoya

Krystal Joy Brown as Barbara Gordon

Jason Watkins as Alfred Pennyworth

Bumper Robinson as Lucius Fox

Minnie Driver as Oswalda Cobblepot / Penguin

John DiMaggio as Harvey Bullock

Mckenna Grace as Natalia Night / Nocturna

Toby Stephens as Gentleman Ghost

Tom Kenny as Firebug

Reid Scott as Onomatopoeia

Dan Donohue as Clayface

Is there a Batman: Caped Crusader season 2 trailer?

Not yet! We'll update this page as soon as any new footage is released.

Batman: Caped Crusader is available to stream on Prime Video.

