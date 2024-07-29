However, the reimagining features a number of creative changes to the Caped Crusader’s origin tale and his iconic array of villains and allies which could prove somewhat divisive when it comes to die-hard fans.

Much like Reeves’s The Batman, the 10-episode spiritual prequel to the iconic B:TAS charts the early days of Gotham’s greatest detective (voiced by Hamish Linklater) in a more grounded and darker take on the character, as he fights street-level crime, corruption and injustice in the city.

Despite being considered a dangerous vigilante and hunted by Gotham’s police department, he attempts to forge a partnership with Commissioner Gordon (Eric Morgan Stuart) and Renee Montoya (Michelle C Bonilla).

The latest Batman offering is certainly an intriguing instalment, with a new and stylish '40s-inspired setting and a number of modern, Elseworlds-esque twists to the source material.

With a brooding Golden Age-style Batman front and centre, mixed with a greater focus on horror, tragedy elements and characters in the villain of the week episodes - including Nocturna, Gentleman Ghost and a more sinister Two-Face - this certainly feels like a more adult-orientated series.

Batman: Caped Crusader. Prime Video

Streaming on Prime Video - which is also home to adult animated shows Invincible, The Legend of Vox Machina and The Boys Presents: Diabolical - has clearly given Timm the platform to finally tell the stories which didn’t quite make it to B:TAS, given the younger audience of Fox Kids.

This is certainly apparent in the standout Harvey Dent two-parter The Killer Inside Me and Savage Night, and also the creepy carnival setting of vampiric Nocturne.

The creative team has also impressively replicated the distinctive nostalgic art style of the iconic ‘90s show, channelling a film noir sensibility in a vintage 1940s setting.

With a stylishly moody black and white opening credits, period details such as tailored suits and hats, tommy guns, vintage cars and a certain Art Deco style to the buildings, there’s no denying that this is an aesthetically excellent series.

However, despite the visually distinctive style, the focus on a younger, more complex Batman and some surprising changes to certain characters from their comic counterparts, there’s a question as to whether this is all that different enough to set itself apart from the countless other Batman offerings that have come before it.

Visually, we’ve had steampunk Victorian-era Batman in Gotham by Gaslight, a ninja Batman in Batman Ninja and a karate-centric Batman in Batman: Soul of the Dragon.

Furthermore, the villain of the week format feels well worn at this point, and lacks the emotional weight of previous instalments such as the iconic film Mask of the Phantasm and the gripping twists of Batman: Under the Red Hood.

Perhaps like X-Men ‘97, one overarching serialised story would have proven a more substantial and satisfying offering.

And yet, it really is exciting to be back in this world and to see such a wide array of villains featured from Batman’s rogues gallery, including a fascinating take on Harley Quinn, Firebug and Clayface.

Hamish Linklater certainly channels a gruff and intimidating Bats, feeling like a spiritual predecessor to legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy. Christina Ricci is also a really fun addition as a Golden Age-esque Batwoman; likewise, Jamie Chung’s new take on Dr Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn is compelling (and thankfully sans Joker!), especially as she’s assigned to treat Bruce Wayne in a series of amusing therapy sessions.

Overall, Batman: Caped Crusader is a stylish but surprisingly simple series, feeling all too familiar in how it plays out. However, this will undoubtedly tick all the boxes for B:TAS fans, and will tide other Bat fans over until HBO’s The Penguin series this September.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.