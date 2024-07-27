The news was announced along with a host of other animated show renewals, as part of Prime Video's San Diego Comic-Con offering.

A poster announcing the news, featuring some of the show's most popular characters, was released on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, as has a first look at Invincible's new blue suit, which he will wear in the third season.

The animated superhero series, an adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book series, stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, AKA the titular Invincible, a half-human, half-Viltrumite intent on saving Earth - including from his Viltrumite father Omni-Man.

Kirkman told Variety after the season 2 finale: "Thankfully, we worked on season 2 and season 3 concurrently. I guess, unfortunately, we’re too far along on season 3 to learn anything from season 2, but I think we’re picking up some things on how best to adapt this show.

"We’re learning different things on the animation side that work and don’t work that will continue to improve the show. I’m very happy with the show. I am loving how it’s turning out. I feel very strongly that season 2 is better than season 1, [and] season 3 will be better than season 2.

"If we’re fortunate enough to continue, I hope that we’ll be able to continue improving the show until the final season is just a perfect product that has no flaws in it whatsoever."

Speaking in an interview, producer Simon Racioppa previously told The Direct that he thought Omni-Man could be redeemed, despite his villainous past.

Racioppa said of the character: "He's starting to realise that maybe what he did there was not great; it was kind of wrong, and it's starting to drag on his psyche.

"And I think we just want to show you that we will explore that. And show you that maybe, you know, is there a way back? I mean, that's a question I think all of our audience can ask themselves as they watch it."

