In the clip, we see Henry Cavill (The Witcher) directed by Ritchie as his character kills another.

"Fortunately he is stumbling around, there's your blade, thank you very much for coming," Ritchie explains.

"I would go for the jam tart," he adds, before giving the thumbs up.

You can watch the full clip below – warning: contains explicit language.

In the new movie, Guy Ritchie presents a stylish spy comedy about the United Kingdom's secret mission to fight back against Nazi Germany's takeover of Europe.

The action-comedy hosts an array of familiar faces including Henry Cavill, Henry Golding (Snake Eyes), Reacher's Alan Ritchson and 3 Body Problem star Eiza González.

While the movie came out in the US quite a few months ago, UK fans of the cast have been waiting patiently for its arrival and with it now on Prime Video, plenty will flock to the streamer for viewing.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Daniel Smith, Lionsgate

The official synopsis for the movie reads: "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK prime minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming.

"The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly 'ungentlemanly' fighting techniques.

"Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war, and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare."

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is available to watch on Prime Video now.

