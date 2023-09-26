How to watch Batman: The Animated Series in the UK
How to watch one of the best Batman shows of all time.
It might have been over three decades since Batman: The Animated Series first landed on our screens but, despite many versions of the Dark Knight appearing in animation, comics and live-action since then, it has remained many fans' definitive take on Batman.
This is thanks to the show's innovative approach to storytelling, its nuanced portrayals of the villains, who were humanised and given as much depth as Batman himself, its timeless 'Dark Deco' design, and epic vocal performances from Kevin Conroy’s Batman and Mark Hamill’s Joker.
The series originally aired in the United States on the Fox Network from 1992 to 1995, but fans might be wondering where the show is available to watch today. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Batman: The Animated Series in the UK.
How to watch Batman: The Animated Series in the UK
All four seasons of Batman: The Animated Series are scheduled to land on Netflix on Tuesday 26th September in the UK and Ireland.
It's not the only DC animated show coming to Netflix in September, with both seasons of Justice League, as well as both seasons of Justice League Unlimited, also landing on the streamer.
The series is also available on Amazon in DVD and Blu-ray sets.
Where else can I watch Batman: The Animated Series
Batman: The Animated Series is available to watch on US streaming platform HBO Max, which isn't currently available to access in the UK.
