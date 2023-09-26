The series originally aired in the United States on the Fox Network from 1992 to 1995, but fans might be wondering where the show is available to watch today. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Batman: The Animated Series in the UK.

How to watch Batman: The Animated Series in the UK

Batman: The Animated Series. Warner Bros./ YouTube

All four seasons of Batman: The Animated Series are scheduled to land on Netflix on Tuesday 26th September in the UK and Ireland.

It's not the only DC animated show coming to Netflix in September, with both seasons of Justice League, as well as both seasons of Justice League Unlimited, also landing on the streamer.

The series is also available on Amazon in DVD and Blu-ray sets.

Where else can I watch Batman: The Animated Series

Batman: The Animated Series is available to watch on US streaming platform HBO Max, which isn't currently available to access in the UK.

