But it seems as though Moffat is pointedly refusing to play into the fanfare around the possibility, avoiding the question on last night's (Monday 25th September) Newsnight.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark wasted no time in questioning Moffat about the series, asking him if he'd ever go back "in some shape or form to Doctor Who".

"What? I'll wake up tomorrow in Cardiff?" Moffat quizzed, before laughing and stating, "I can't believe I'm being asked that on Newsnight."

He continued: "It's really very recent that I quit Doctor Who... Look, I love, I absolutely adore Doctor Who, it's the most wonderful show. But it's in very safe hands with Russell [T Davies]."

Wark interrupted Moffat to claim that he's not answering her question, repeating whether he'd return "in some form". Moffat responded: "Am I a politician? Do I have to answer your questions?"

Wark rephrased the question, instead asking whether Moffat feels "the pull" of the series, to which he answered: "Oh, yeah, well I always stay in touch with Russell and ask him what he's up to and so on, of course I do.

"That doesn't mean I'm dashing off to Cardiff on the train tomorrow – unless I am..."

The open-ended final answer has left fans curious as to whether Moffat is simply playing into the rumours or could actually be part of the upcoming Doctor Who productions.

Read more:

As recently as this past August, fans were left questioning whether Moffat was involved in Ncuti Gatwa's first season after production notes were published in Doctor Who Magazine.

By a case of elimination, fans quickly realised that the writer who was described as being "currently on the other side of the planet" could very well be Moffat, after his Instagram posts revealed he was holidaying aboard a yacht in a mysterious location.

Although Davies is returning as showrunner for the anticipated new season, Moffat's future on the show remains a mystery, with him previously exclusively telling RadioTimes.com: "It would be career madness, even by my standards, to go back in a junior capacity to a show I used to run," he said. "I’d have to be insane to do that..."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episodes of the classic series can be streamed on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.