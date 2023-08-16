Also featuring in the audio drama will be Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), Richard Armitage (Obsession), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Toby Jones (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Ralph Ineson (The Gallows Pole), Indira Varma (Extrapolations) and Katy Wix (Ghosts).

As in the novel, Mendes's version of David Copperfield will see Gatwa's hero finding his way in a challenging world. You can pre-order the audio drama, which will be released on 30th November, right here now.

Cover artwork for Audible Original David Copperfield.

The official synopsis for the audio drama says: "We journey with David as he comes across his eccentric Aunt Betsey, the faithful Peggotty and loquacious Mr Micawber, comes up against the villainous Micawbers and Uriah Heep, and falls in love with Little Em'ly, Dora and Agnes.

"And then there is old school friend James Steerforth, dashing, daring and seductive. This dramatisation explores the complexities and intimacies of that relationship beyond anything possible in Dickens's day, in an adaptation giving fresh life and vividness to this beloved tale."

Mendes said: "I'm thrilled to continue my collaboration with Audible after the success of Oliver Twist, and where better to go next than to David Copperfield, which for so many – and indeed for Dickens himself – is a favourite amongst his canon?"

He continued: "We have an outstanding cast, led by the incomparable Ncuti Gatwa, whose amazing comic timing brings new dimensions to the character of David.

"In the sound design we’ve leaned into hyper realism so that the listener really feels like they’re on the journey with David through his misfortunes and triumphs. Another feast for the ears."

Sam Mendes’s David Copperfield is available to pre-order now at Audible - get a free trial for Audible here. and will be released on 30th November 2023.

