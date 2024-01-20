But Armstrong told BBC Radio 4's Today it "doesn't feel like the most interesting thing to do to me".

The writer added that he had "written them [the characters] enough now".

Succession picked up six awards at the 2023 Emmy awards including the night’s biggest award for best drama series, while Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen all took home acting awards.

Macfayden, who played Tom Wambsgan on the show, was asked about the idea of a possible spin-off for his character backstage at the awards.

"I would never say never, but highly unlikely... it would all depend on what Jesse Armstrong wanted to do,” he told reporters.

He continued: "But Jesse's instinct, and all our instinct is that it ended in the right place. We didn't tie it up, we left them to just carry on in their strange and frightening world."

He added: "As nice as it would be to work with everybody again, I think it would be strange to do a spin-off. But who knows?"

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in Succession. HBO

Though he had previously teased the possibility of a Succession sequel, Armstrong revealed back in March that he doesn't think any of the show's characters are "right for an actual TV spin-off".

When asked whether any of the Roy family deserves their own sister show, Armstrong told Deadline: "I think— I mean, it'd be like a fun parlour game that I would do with my pals but I wouldn't say it publicly because it might get misconstrued so I would write for all of them."

However, he added: "But I don't think any of them are right for an actual TV spin-off."

