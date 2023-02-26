In a recent interview with The New Yorker , showrunner and creator Jesse Armstrong revealed he had decided to wrap things up with season 4 , which premieres next month.

With Succession officially confirmed to be ending with the upcoming fourth season, it's no surprise talk has quickly turned to whether we might ever return to the world of the Roys again in the future.

"There’s a promise in the title of Succession," he said. "I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind.

"From season 2, I’ve been trying to think: is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in Succession season 4. HBO

Armstrong said he sat down with the other writers at the start of the creative process for season 4 and played out a number of different potential scenarios: "We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks.

"Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference," he said.

Read more:

But is it really the end for the stories of the Roys and those around them, sucked into the whirlwind of their familial drama and battles for succession, love, respect or all of the above?

"The feeling there could be something else in an allied world, or allied characters, or some of the same characters – that’s also strong in me," Armstrong told the publication, hinting at the possibility of spin-offs in the future. "Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite?"

While Succession's creator might think that's a possibility, however, it sounds like HBO chief Casey Bloys disagrees.

According to Variety, Bloys isn't considering a Succession spin-off once the show takes its final bow.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I don’t think so," he of the idea, though he wouldn't rule it out point blank. "I always say 'never say never.' When we started talking about doing a [Game of] Thrones prequel that was something that HBO had historically never done. I had some people internally saying, ‘This is crazy. What are you doing?’ That said, I think that there’s something about the universe that George [RR Martin] created that lent itself to [spin-offs]. There’s a huge history, a lot of different families, a lot of different wars and battles.

"It doesn’t seem to me that there’s something in Succession where you would go, 'Let’s follow just this kid' or whatever. It doesn’t seem like a natural thing to me. But if [creator Jesse Armstrong] said, 'I want to do this,' then I would follow Jesse’s lead."

More like this

Succession season 4 is coming to Sky and NOW on Monday 27th March 2023. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.